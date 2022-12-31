Reactions from the world to the news of the death of Benedict XVI





As news spread of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday, Church leaders remembered the late pope as a scholar, a gentle man and a man of God.

By Lisa Zengarini Reactions have begun to pour in from around the world on the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away on Saturday morning at 9:34. Archbishop Costelloe (Australia): a leading figure in the Church In a statement released shortly after the news was released by the Vatican, the President of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ACBC), Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB, said the late German-born Pope would long be fondly remembered in Australia as the Pope of who led the youth. people from around the world in prayer on World Youth Day in Sydney in 2008. From his time as an expert adviser at the Second Vatican Council onwards, there was no doubt that Joseph Ratzinger was a key figure within the worldwide Church, he said. His papacy will be remembered as rich in teaching, including his encyclicals on love, hope and truth, as well as his Jesus of Nazareth series of books, and for important reforms in areas such as liturgy and treatment of child sexual abuse. Archbishop Fisher (Australia): a gentle father figure Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, the bishop who oversaw World Youth Day in 2008, said Pope Benedict XVI had been a key influence and someone he became close to. Remembering his time in Australia and learning from this gentle father figure was a real joy, he said, noting that he had a great intellect, which he shared through his work as a professor, leader of Church and finally as Pope. Cardinal Vincent Nichols (UK): a gentleman and a man of God English Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster described Pope Benedict as a pastor, a scholar, a gentleman and a man of God. Pope Benedict passed through and through a gentleman, through and through a scholar, through and through a pastor, through and through a man of God to God and always, always, his humble servant. The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) says he has fond memories of Pope Benedict XVI’s historic visit to the UK in 2010. It was an extraordinary event. Remarkable in many, many ways, he says, noting that the two weeks of criticism, anger and concern expressed by some before the visit quickly dissipated and turned into enthusiasm. We saw his kindness, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind, and the openness of his welcome to all he met. “We saw in the person of Pope Benedict, nothing to do with the name given to God Rottweiler, but at the end of the visit, as one commentator said, he appeared as everyone’s favorite grandfather.” According to Cardinal Nichols, Benedict’s visit to the United Kingdom in September 2010 marked a turning point for the Catholic Church: that visit, especially the visit to Westminster Hall, still resonates as it still gives Catholic politicians a platform and continued respect.

