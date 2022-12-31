Russia Fires Missiles at Ukraine in New Year’s AirstrikeExBulletin







change the subtitles Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images KYIV and MOSCOW Russia intensified its airstrikes against Ukraine, ending a year of intense warfare against the country by firing cruise missiles and explosive drones at several cities. All 25 administrative regions of Ukraine spent most of the day Saturday under air strike warnings. The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said his air defenses successfully intercepted a total of 12 incoming attacks, six of which were in Kiev. The total number of incoming attacks was unclear. The sounds of at least 10 loud explosions echoed through the center of the Ukrainian capital on Saturday afternoon. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that large explosions caused “ruin” in four of the city’s neighborhoods. He added that at least one person died and several others were hospitalized. Kyiv emergency services were dispatched to several locations around the city. Videos released on social media and geo-located by NPR show several visible injuries, including partially severed limbs and bloodied faces on a residential street. A senior emergency adviser to Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said Russian missiles also hit a four-star hotel in Kiev’s entertainment district. Ukraine’s power grid operator said it preemptively shut off electricity to some areas of the capital region, but did not report any damage to their infrastructure. While Kiev bore the brunt of Saturday’s attacks, several cities in the west and south also escaped Russian airstrikes. Regional administrator in Ukraine’s western region Khmelnytskyi says 20 Russian missiles flew over his area, hitting several targets and injuring at least four civilians. Residents in the southern city of Mykolaiv also suffered injuries, according to officials there. Saturday’s attacks come as social media reports of explosions in four towns on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Official Russian sources did not confirm the reports. Earlier in the week, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told a local newspaper that he expects Ukrainian forces to move into Crimea by the summer. The attacks in Ukraine came after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual New Year’s address and vowed that Russian forces would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking surrounded by Russian soldiers rather than the traditional backdrop of the Kremlin, Putin said 2022 had been a year of “necessary difficult decisions” but that Russian forces were fighting in Ukraine to protect Russian “sovereignty” from aggression western. “The West lied about wanting peace,” Putin said. “It was preparing for aggression…and now they are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia.” “We have never allowed this and we will not allow anyone to do this for us,” he added.

change the subtitles Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images The Russian leader later awarded the country’s highest military honor, the Order of St. George, to the commander of his forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin. Surovikin ordered the mass targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, a tactic that Ukraine and its Western allies say is a war crime. Russia’s Defense Ministry also announced the return of 82 Russian prisoners of war following what it said were negotiations with “territories under the control of the Kiev regime.” Ukrainian officials did not comment on the exchange, but have engaged in a series of prisoner swaps with Russia in recent weeks. Maynes reported from Moscow. Hanna Palamerenko contributed to this report from Dnipro, Ukraine.

