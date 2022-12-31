Center signs pact with Pune-based IVBP for commercial production of ‘Lumpi-ProVac’





The government on Saturday said it had signed a pact with the Pune-based Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP) for the commercial production of the locally developed vaccine ‘Lumpi-ProVac’ for the control of lumpy skin disease in cattle. The vaccine has been developed by Haryana-based National Center for Veterinary Species Culture and ICAR-National Equine Research Center in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute ICAR. Agrinnovate India Ltd., the commercial arm of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, has granted IVPB ‘non-exclusive rights’ to commercially manufacture ‘Lumpi-ProVac’ for ten years, according to an official . statement. After signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala asked the IVBP to “start large-scale production of the vaccine without any delay”. Currently, goat pox vaccine is used to control lumpy skin disease in cattle. This MoU will also ensure large-scale production of goat pox vaccine for the future needs of India’s livestock sector, he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present at the event. “It is expected that the vaccine technology will definitely meet market standards and provide a significant protective mechanism to control the devastating lumpy skin disease,” the statement said. Lumpi-ProVac is used for the prophylactic immunization of animals against lumpy skin disease which provides protection for about a year. The vaccine is stored at 4 degrees Celsius and should be shipped on ice and used within a few hours of reconstitution. The patent has been filed by ICAR for the technology, the statement added. Lumpy skin disease was reported in India in 2019, while the first case was reported in Odisha. After that, it has spread to many states across the country. In 2019, the death of a large number of cattle was reported from different states with high morbidity, especially in the Northwest region of the country. The disease has been controlled and contained with the available goat pox vaccine in the country. Considering the heavy production losses and mortality of a significant number of cattle, ICAR initiated research on the development of indigenous homologous vaccine against lumpy skin disease. Indian Council of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General BN Tripathi and other senior officials from IVRI, NRCE and AgIn were also present at the event.

