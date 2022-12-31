The U.S. aims to get the International Monetary Fund to change its tariff policy on Ukraine’s loans

WASHINGTON (AP) A provision in the recently signed defense spending bill orders the United States to work to ease Ukraine’s debt burden to the International Monetary Fund, which could raise tensions at the world’s last lender over one of its biggest borrowers.

The National Defense Authorization Act requires U.S. representatives at every global development bank, including the IMF, where the U.S. is the largest actor, to use voice, vote and influenceof the US in an effort to assemble a voting bloc of countries that would change each institution’s debt service relief policy regarding Ukraine.

Among other things, the US is tasked with forcing the IMF to reconsider and potentially end its additional policy on Ukraine’s loans. Surcharges are added fees on loans imposed on countries that are heavily indebted to the IMF.

US interest in the policy change comes after it has poured tens of billions into Ukrainian military and humanitarian aid since the Russian invasion began in February. Finally, Ukraine will receive $44.9 billion in US aid as part of an overall $1.7 trillion spending bill.

Inevitably, some US grant money is spent on servicing IMF loans.

I can understand why the Senate would want to ease the surcharge on Ukraine, Peter Garber, an economist who most recently worked in Deutsche Bank’s global markets research division, wrote in an email. “As the main financier of economic aid to Ukraine, the US would not want to distribute funds only to funnel them straight into the coffers of the IMF.

Economists Joseph Stiglitz at Columbia University and Kevin P. Gallagher at Boston University wrote in February about the extra payments, saying that forcing excess repayments lowers the productive potential of the borrowing country, but also hurts creditors and requires borrowers to pay more. precisely at the moment when they are most squeezed out of market access in any other form.

Other economists say the fees provide an incentive for members with large outstanding balances to pay off their loans immediately.

Even with aid, Ukraine’s beleaguered economy is expected to shrink by 35 percent, according to the World Bank, and the country will owe roughly $360 million in IMF surcharges alone by 2023.

Trying to fight24 directors of the IMFwhich are chosen by member countries or groups of countries, ending surcharges may not be so easy.

Just before Christmas, the directors decided to maintain the surcharge policy. They said in a Dec. 20 statement that most directors “were open to exploring possible options for providing additional temporary relief, but others noted that the average cost of borrowing from the Fund remains well below market rates.

Prominent economists who study the effects of war pointed out in a December report Reconstruction of Ukraine: Principles and Policies,from the Paris- and London-based Center for Economic Policy Research that some important voting members may have interests that do not align with Ukraine’s economic success.

Securing stable funding for Ukraine may become more difficult as the war continues. There are growing fears of a global recession and concerns that European allies are struggling to meet their financial pledges. In addition, the GOP is set this coming week to take control of the House of Representatives, with top Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, saying his party won’t write a blank check for Ukraine.

Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the liberal Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, said the surcharge issue affects not only Ukraine but also other countries facing debt crises. Among them: Pakistan, hit by floods and humanitarian crises, as well as Argentina, Ecuador and Egypt, which together are on the hook for additional billions.

There is no logic for the IMF to impose additional charges on countries already in crisis,” said Weisbrot, “which inevitably happens because the additional payments are structured to hit countries that are already facing financial problems.”

He said the issue will become more urgent as Ukraine’s debt grows and the war drags on.

Jeffrey Sachs, an economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said these tariffs should certainly be eliminated, adding: The IMF is reducing its primary role as lender of last resort.