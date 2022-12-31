International
Canada will require COVID-19 testing for flights from China as the virus is on the rise
The federal government will require COVID-19 testing for travelers coming to Canada from China, Hong Kong and Macau.
Starting January 5, air travelers arriving in Canada from flights originating in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macau who are two years of age or older will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding on the plane to Canada. , according to the government.
The rise of COVID-19 in China raises concerns about the new mutation of the coronavirus
The test must be done no more than two days before departure.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 in the People’s Republic of China, and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available for these cases, the Government of Canada intends to establish some temporary health measures for air travelers entering Canada from China. , the government said in a statement on Saturday.
Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before their flight, but not more than 90 days, can provide their airline with documentation of their previous positive, instead of a negative test, the government said.
China’s hospitals, funeral homes slammed as COVID-19 spreads out of control
The temporary measures are scheduled to be in place for 30 days and then reassessed.
Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.
When arriving at Canadian airports’ Primary Inspection Kiosks and eGates, travelers will also be asked if they have traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 10 days.
If a traveler has, Canada Border Services Agency officers will provide them with additional information about public health and what to do if they develop symptoms of the virus.
This only applies to air travelers, not those arriving by land.
WHO urges China to share more information on COVID amid viral surge, transparency concerns
In addition, Canada’s public health agency is establishing a wastewater testing pilot project with Vancouver International Airport. It is also expanding an existing project with Toronto Pearson International Airport.
These projects are to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 from different regions around the world, the government said.
Samples are sequenced to monitor for new variants of concern.
Passenger safety and the transport industry remain top priorities. Our government continues to take unprecedented action to protect the health and safety of Canadians by putting measures in place to prevent the introduction and further transmission of COVID-19 in Canada, said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.
China to end COVID-19 restrictions on foreign arrivals as infections rise
The measures follow similar rules implemented by other countries, including the US and Japan, as China grapples with a surge in the virus.
China recently reversed public health measures under its “zero-COVID” strategy that kept the country in lockdown for nearly three years, and this week announced plans to reissue passports and visas for overseas travel.
That could send many Chinese abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, raising concerns about the possible spread of the virus and the risk of virus mutations amid the rapid spread.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday that China continues to monitor virus mutations and share information, and stressed the importance of a science-based approach.
Some European countries have tightened COVID rules for flights from China. On Friday, authorities in France, Spain and England said tougher measures would apply to passengers arriving from China.
The French government is requiring negative tests for COVID-19 from travelers arriving from China and is urging French citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.
French health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports for passengers arriving from China to identify possible new variants of the coronavirus. The new rules take effect Sunday, but officials said it would be several days before they are fully in effect.
The UK government recently announced that anyone traveling to England on direct flights from China will be required to take a pre-departure test from 5 January.
China opens international travel as COVID-19 cases rise
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the UK was taking a “balanced and precautionary approach”. He described the measures as “temporary” while officials assess COVID-19 statistics.
Spain’s government said it would require all passengers arriving from China to have negative tests or proof of vaccination.
Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters that Spain will push for similar measures at the European level after the increase in cases in China. She said that coronavirus health checks will be increased at Spanish airports.
Darias did not specify when the new requirement would take effect.
The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that the body needs more information on the severity of the outbreak in China.
“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways they believe can protect their populations,” he said on Twitter on Friday.
“To make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID-19 situation on the ground in China, WHO needs more detailed information.”
– With files from the Associated Press
