Former Pope Benedict XVI has died in the Vatican monastery at the age of 95

Dignitaries and religious leaders have paid tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday in a Vatican monastery at the age of 95.

Benedict, who was the first pope in almost 600 years to resign his post rather than remain in office forever, died on Saturday, according to a statement from the Vatican.

It is with pain that I inform you that Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, said the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s funeral will be held Thursday in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City at 9:30 a.m. local time, Bruni said. The funeral will be led by Pope Francis.

The former pope’s body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican from Monday for the faithful to bid their farewells, Vatican News reported Saturday. According to the wishes of the Pope Emeritus, his burial will be simple, Bruni said.

Pope Francis in his first public comments after the death of former Pope Benedict XVI called him a noble person and hailed the sacrifices of his predecessors for the good of the church.

We feel touched when we remember him as such a noble person, so kind, and we feel such gratitude in our hearts, gratitude to God for what he gave to the church and the world, he said on Saturday.

Francis paid tribute to Benedict at St Peter’s Basilica as he presided over the traditional New Year’s Eve dinner ceremony.

Gratitude to him for all the good he did and above all for the testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his life. Only God knows the value of his sacrifices for the good of the church, Francis said.

News of Benedict’s death came days after Pope Francis asked the faithful to pray for him, saying he was very ill.

His health had been declining for some time.

Benedict stunned Catholics and religious experts around the world on February 11, 2013, when he announced plans to step down as pope, citing his advanced age.

In his farewell speech, the outgoing pope promised to remain hidden from the world, but he continued to speak openly about religious matters in the years after his retirement, contributing to tensions within the Catholic Church.

Benedict was a powerful force in the Catholic Church for decades. Born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany in 1927, he was the son of a policeman. He was ordained a priest in 1951, became a cardinal in 1977, and later served as chief theological adviser to Pope John Paul II.

One of his most important steps came in 1981 when he took over as head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that oversees doctrine on faith and morals throughout the Catholic world, according to the Vatican.

Ratzinger became known as Cardinal No, stemming from his efforts to attack the liberation theological movement, religious pluralism, challenges to traditional teaching on issues such as homosexuality and calls to ordain women as priests.

He was elected pope in April 2005, after the death of John Paul II.

He was known to be more conservative than his successor, Pope Francis, who has made moves to soften the Vatican’s stance on abortion and homosexuality, as well as doing more to deal with the sex abuse crisis that has engulfed the church. the last few years and it has blurred. Benedict’s legacy.

In April 2019, Benedict discussed the sexual abuse crisis in a public letter, claiming it was caused in part by the sexual revolution of the 1960s and the liberalization of the churches’ moral teachings.

In January 2020, Benedict was forced to distance himself from a book widely seen as undermining Francis as he considered whether or not he would allow married men to become priests in certain cases. The book, From the Depths of Our Hearts, argued in favor of the centuries-old tradition of priestly celibacy within the Catholic Church. Benedict was initially listed as a co-author, but later clarified that he had contributed only part of the text.

A year later, Benedict came under fire during his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982, following the publication of a Church-commissioned report into abuse by Catholic clergy there.

The report found that while in office he was informed of four cases of sexual abuse involving minors, including two that occurred during his time in office, but failed to act. It also revealed that Benedict had attended a meeting for an abuser identified as Priest X. After the reports were published, Benedict retracted allegations that he knew in 1980 that this priest was an abuser.

In a letter released by the Vatican amid the uproar, Benedict wrote that he was happy to face the final judge of my life, despite his shortcomings. He also issued a general apology to survivors of abuse.

World leaders paid tribute to the former Pope after his death. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, said he was mourning the former pope.

Pope Benedict was one of the greatest theologians of his time, devoted to the Church’s faith and steadfast in its defense, Welby said in a statement on Saturday.

In all things, not least in his writing and preaching, he looked to Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God. It was very clear that Christ was the root of his thought and the basis of his prayer.

In 2013 Pope Benedict took the brave and humble step of resigning from the papacy, the first pope to do so since the fifteenth century. By making this choice freely, he acknowledged the human frailty that affects us all, he added.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, said he will remember the former pope with love and gratitude.

Saddened to learn of the death of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Europe mourns him. Rest in peace.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, told Pope Francis on Saturday that he had received the news of Benedict’s death with sadness, according to a message shared on the Moscow Patriarchate’s official website.

His many years of holiness marked an entire era in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, which he led in a difficult historical period, accompanied by many external and internal challenges, Kirill said of Benedict.

Kirill added that relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church had developed significantly during Benedict’s tenure in an effort to overcome the sometimes painful legacy of the past.

On behalf of the Russian Orthodox Church, I express my condolences to you and the flock of the Roman Catholic Church, he continued.

US President Joe Biden said the late pontiff will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a life dedicated to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.

Biden, the second Catholic to serve as President of the United States, reflected on his meeting with Benedict at the Vatican in 2011, saying he remembered his generosity and welcome, as well as our meaningful conversation.

As he said during his visit to the White House in 2008, the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity. May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all, Biden added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also paid tribute. I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Sunak wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

He was a great theologian whose visit to the UK in 2010 was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics across our country.

Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her admiration for the former pope. Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. He put his life at the service of the universal Church and spoke, and will continue to speak, in the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium, she wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is leading Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, called the former pope a staunch defender of traditional Christian values.