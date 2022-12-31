International
Great news from Java to close out 2022
Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry just announced that the world’s only remaining population of Javan rhinos recently increased by two individuals in Ujung Kulon National Park!
One of the young Javan rhino calves was spotted on camera following its mother through a rainforest, looking for fresh young leaves to eat or a mud pool to use for a quick dip. The youngster is one of two Javan rhino calves born in recent months – and each represents hope for their species. Javan rhinos are one of the most endangered mammals on earth. The entire world population is less than 80 individuals and they all live in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park.
The International Rhino Foundation (IRF) provides essential support for the conservation and protection of Javan rhinos in Indonesia, and we need your help today to continue these vital programs.
There are only a few hours left to take advantage of our year-end 1-for-1 donor match and help us reach our program cost goals to help even more rhinos in 2023! Donate by the end of the day to have your donation matched and your impact doubled.
Thank you for your continued support!
By donating to IRF today, you will protect rhinos and their habitats in India and Nepal and around the world. And best of all, a generous long-time IRF donor has agreed to match every gift you make, dollar for dollar, between now and December 31st. This means for 3 more daysyour gift will go twice as far and have twice the impact for rhinos.
The biggest threat to Javan rhinos is that the entire population exists in a single location, making it susceptible to small population impacts and catastrophic events, such as disease outbreaks, earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. Poaching and human violence also remain threats.
To best protect the Javan rhino population, Ujung Kulon National Park runs a comprehensive rhino monitoring program, using camera traps and other methods, that tracks each individual Javan rhino. The monitoring program is supported by IRF and our field partner, Aliansi Lestari Rimba Terpadu (Alliance of Integrated Forest Conservation or ALeRT).
Camera trap monitoring plays a critical role in the protection and management of Javan rhinoceros and provides demographic data on Javan rhinoceros populations in parks that are used for population management. Over time, the data will also guide decisions about which rhinos to move to a second location, in order to reduce the species’ risk of extinction and allow further population growth.
With your help, IRF is working with the Indonesian government, Park officials and local partners to carefully monitor each individual Javan rhino. With a population of no more than 80 animals, it is essential that we protect each rhino. As we celebrate recent births in Ujung Kulon National Park, we know there is much more work to be done.
The youngest Javan rhino calves are a sign of hope – hope that a species that has suffered natural disasters, extreme habitat loss and poaching can come back from the brink of extinction. With your support, we will protect Javan rhinos and other threatened species that share their habitat, conduct rhino protection patrols in Ujung Kulon National Park, curb illegal activities and expand the monitoring program of the Park’s rhinos.
You are vital in our efforts to protect rhinos from extinction. Thanks for all you do!
Images of Javan rhinos are courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry
