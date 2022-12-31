Great news from Java to close out 2022

Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry just announced that the world’s only remaining population of Javan rhinos recently increased by two individuals in Ujung Kulon National Park !

One of the young Javan rhino calves was spotted on camera following its mother through a rainforest, looking for fresh young leaves to eat or a mud pool to use for a quick dip. The youngster is one of two Javan rhino calves born in recent months – and each represents hope for their species. Javan rhinos are one of the most endangered mammals on earth. The entire world population is less than 80 individuals and they all live in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park.

The newest member of the Javan rhino population caught on camera is one of two rhinos born in Ujung Kulon National Park this year. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

The biggest threat to Javan rhinos is that the entire population exists in a single location, making it susceptible to small population impacts and catastrophic events, such as disease outbreaks, earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. Poaching and human violence also remain threats.

To best protect the Javan rhino population, Ujung Kulon National Park runs a comprehensive rhino monitoring program, using camera traps and other methods, that tracks each individual Javan rhino. The monitoring program is supported by IRF and our field partner, Aliansi Lestari Rimba Terpadu (Alliance of Integrated Forest Conservation or ALeRT).

Camera trap monitoring plays a critical role in the protection and management of Javan rhinoceros and provides demographic data on Javan rhinoceros populations in parks that are used for population management. Over time, the data will also guide decisions about which rhinos to move to a second location, in order to reduce the species’ risk of extinction and allow further population growth.

Some of the Javan rhinos documented on camera in Ujung Kulon over the past few years.

With your help, IRF is working with the Indonesian government, Park officials and local partners to carefully monitor each individual Javan rhino. With a population of no more than 80 animals, it is essential that we protect each rhino.

The youngest Javan rhino calves are a sign of hope – hope that a species that has suffered natural disasters, extreme habitat loss and poaching can come back from the brink of extinction.

Images of Javan rhinos are courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry