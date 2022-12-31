China promotes its US envoy Qin Gang to Foreign Ministry

Connect with us

China has appointed Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States and a trusted aide to President Xi Jinping, as its new foreign minister as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize strained relations.

Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who has been foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October and is expected to play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy.

In solving common challenges for all mankind, China’s diplomacy will offer “Chinese wisdom, Chinese initiative and Chinese strength,” Qin said in his first comments as foreign minister in a statement posted on the website of the his ministry.

Although Qin sounded optimistic tones about US-China relations during his relatively short, 17-month stint as ambassador to Washington, his predecessor’s eight-year tenure coincided with worsening ties between the two superpowers.

Qin quickly rose through various posts in China’s Foreign Ministry, including two posts as the ministry’s spokesman between 2006 and 2014, and as chief of protocol between 2014 and 2018, overseeing many of Xi’s interactions with foreign leaders.

As a spokesman, he stood out among his peers for being one of the earliest Chinese diplomats to make sharp comments in defense of China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy, what later became known as China’s diplomacy. “wolf warrior”.

But he also displayed a willingness to work with the United States, declaring upon his arrival in Washington in July 2021, following an unusually public period between senior US and Chinese officials, that the relationship had “the opportunity and potential to big”.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Qin’s promotion.

Xi and US President Joe Biden pledged more frequent communication during mid-November talks aimed at preventing a new Cold War between their countries, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in early 2023 .

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell has said China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushes back its policies in Asia.

In an essay published in the bimonthly American magazine National Interest this week, Qin gave an overview of China’s foreign policy position and reiterated that China-US relations were not a “zero-sum game” with one side winning at the expense of the other.

Bonnie Glaser, a Washington-based China expert with the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said that despite his new role, Qin is likely to take cues from his superiors, primarily Xi but also Wang .

“He will be primarily an implementer, not a formulator, of Chinese foreign policy,” Glaser said.

