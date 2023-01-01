Former Pope Benedict XVI apologizes, thanks God in the last letter before his death









CNN

–

Former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday in a Vatican monastery at the age of 95, apologized to those who wronged him in a spiritual testament published after his death. Benedict, who was the first pope in almost 600 years to resign his post rather than remain in office forever, died on Saturday, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was elected pope in April 2005, after the death of John Paul II. During the testament, which consisted of a letter containing the pope’s last words, Benedict spoke of the many reasons he had to be grateful for his life. In the letter dated August 29, 2006, the former pope thanked God for guiding him well throughout his life. He also expressed his gratitude to his parents whom he said gave him life in a difficult time. He went on to thank his sister for her selfless help and his brother for the clarity of judgment he shared with him. Benedict was known to be more conservative than his successor, Pope Francis, who has made moves to soften the Vatican’s stance on abortion and homosexuality, as well as doing more to deal with the sex abuse crisis that has engulfed the church in recent years. the last and confused the benedicts. inheritance. In April 2019, Benedict discussed the sexual abuse crisis in a public letter, claiming it was caused in part by the sexual revolution of the 1960s and the liberalization of the churches’ moral teachings. In January 2020, Benedict was forced to distance himself from a book widely seen as undermining Francis as he considered whether to allow married men to become priests in certain cases. The book, From the Depths of Our Hearts, argued in favor of the centuries-old tradition of priestly celibacy within the Catholic Church. Benedict was initially listed as a co-author, but it was later clarified that he had contributed only part of the text. A year later, Benedict came under fire during his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982, following the release of a church-commissioned report into abuse by Catholic clergy there. In the 2006 letter, the former pope sincerely apologized to those he had wronged in any way in his letter. In his closing speech, the former Pope humbly asked that, despite all his sins and faults, he would be welcomed by God in heaven. In a separate letter published by the Vatican in February 2022, Benedict issued a general apology to survivors of abuse, writing: Once again I can express to all victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt apology. , but he admitted no personal or specific wrongdoing. There is no suggestion that his request for forgiveness in his final letter is related to the Catholic Church’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests.

