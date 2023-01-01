Covid-19 testing requirements for passengers traveling from China highlight growing concerns about the potential for new, undetected strains of the virus caused by the country’s growing outbreak.

When the US imposed requirements for travelers from China to show negative test results, it also expanded a program that collects voluntary samples from international passengers at airports to help monitor variants entering the country. On Saturday, Canada said travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to produce a negative Covid test, while Morocco went further by banning visitors from China.

The latest restrictions come after the United Kingdom andFranceFriday joined the rush of countries testing passengers and sequencing samples from people arriving from China in an effort to identify any dangerous new mutations that may be spreading rapidly through their populations.

The scenario echoes the early days of the pandemic, when China was criticized for itnot extracting key genetic dataon the virus until several weeks after news of the new disease became public. The country’s health officials have said sentinel hospitals are monitoring mutations in samples taken from patients in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics. However, most of this data is not yet shared internationally, health experts say.

In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways they believe can protect their populations, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. The global health group needs more detailed information from China in order to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment, he said.

Representatives from China’s National Health Commission and the National Administration for Disease Control and Prevention briefed WHO officials on Friday on their strategy and actions to combat the outbreak.

The WHO again called for the regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths, the organization said in a statement. WHO officials stressed the importance of timely monitoring and publication of data to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and inform effective responses.

Whether the China outbreak has had any impact on U.S. Covid trends is unclear, according to Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency is closely monitoring the situation, she said Friday in an email.

With the lack of population immunity in China against Covid-19, there is a possibility that a new variant of the concern could emerge, Nordlund said.

Business as usual

Officials inGISAID, the consortium that tracks Covid mutations, said they were reassured by a flurry of recent submissions from China. The group has received about 1,000 genetic sequences in the past week from across the country, provided by provincial health authorities and private health care institutions.

Variants continue to circulate without any significant changes that raise any specter of concern, said Peter Bogner, founder of GISAIDs. You have no data of any kind that suggests anything but business as usual.

In other parts of the world outside of China, where the virus is spreading rapidly, sequencing efforts that could identify new variants are faltering, Bogner said. Chinese health officials say they immediately shared the sequence data with the WHO.

There’s nothing we’ve kept to ourselves, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologistChinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. All of our ranking work is shared with the world.

Nine omicron subvariants are dominating the country’s outbreak, Wu said. The limited sequencing data released publicly shows that the variants are largely the same as strains found elsewhere in the world, such as BF.7 and BA.5.2, according to data analytics firm Airfinity, and there is no evidence yet that a variant disturbing new has emerged. But it may only be a matter of time, and with limited information being shared, it is difficult for the rest of the world to prepare, experts say.

The situation in China worries us a lot, he saidWilbur Lamwho heads the US National Institutes of HealthRADx Technical Testing Verification Coreout of his labs at Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The new requirements for travelers from China to show a negative test no more than two days before flying to the U.S. is not a perfect policy measure, he said.

Viruses like Covid are able to change each time they reproduce. Sometimes the mutations are insignificant, or even prevent the virus from growing. But in rare cases, new mutations can confer advantages that allow particular strains to spread quickly.

Keeping up with viral evolution has presented difficult challenges for drugmakers. For example, updated booster photos from Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc. partnership. and BioNTech SE were designed to target early variants of omicron B4 and B5. However, by the time those shots were fired, those variants had been superseded by the faster-spreading BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants.

In recent weeks, another variant called XBB has gained steam. Health experts are concerned that these strains may be better able to evade immune protection from previous vaccines and infections and possibly create offspring that are even more elusive.

Serious threats

The BQ and XBB subvariants of omicron pose serious threats to current Covid-19 vaccines, inactivate all authorized antibodies, and may have gained dominance in the population due to their advantage in antibody evasion, researchers from Columbia University write in apublished studythis month in the journal Cell.

Mutations in XBB, which is prevalent in the northeastern US, have made at least one Covid test made by DxTerity Diagnostics Inc. less reliable, US regulators said on Thursday. In general, scientists are finding that it takes a little longer for tests to come back positive when omicron infections are present, Lam said.

Despite the rapid rise in cases there, China may not yet be fertile ground for variants that evade people’s natural or vaccine-assisted immunity, it said.Sam Scarpino, director of Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences at Northeastern University’s Institute for Experiential Artificial Intelligence. Relatively few people there have acquired immunity from vaccines or previous infections that the virus genetically avoided.

However, as infections continue to rise with few mitigation measures to stop the spread of the virus in China, new variants could soon cause problems, Scarpino said.

In a month or two, we want to be looking closely at that, he said in an interview.

With help from Immanual John Milton, Dong Lyu, Michelle Fay Cortez, Fiona Rutherford and Jason Gale.