Countries around the world ring in the new year





Updated on December 31, 2022 at 8:44 PM ET The year 2022 turned into 2023 in time zones around the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people to celebrate 2023 live in Kiribati, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one of the first major countries to start the year, kicked off 2023 with a bang as 7,000 fireworks were set off from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Sydney Opera House, the Associated Press reported. “Happy New Year, Australia, wishing you all the best for the coming year,” the country’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese. posted on Twitter. Here’s a look at how people are celebrating the new year in different countries. Australia Roni Bintang/Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Japan Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People try to cross the street just before midnight for New Year’s celebrations in Tokyo’s Shibuya area. Philippines Ezra Acayan/Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year’s celebrations in Manila, Philippines. India Punit Paranjpe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People celebrate on the sea promenade in Mumbai, India. Indonesia Adek Berry / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Guests celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia. Thailand Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand. Pakistan Rizwan Tabassum / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People watch a fireworks display in Karachi. kenya Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People watch fireworks from the Old Mutual Tower building to celebrate the new year in Nairobi. France Germany Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Adam Berry/Getty Images / Getty Images Visitors celebrate the new year at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

