APPIPOWER – news – international association of powered paragliding pilots and instructors.





TANDEM and INSTRUCTOR pro-workshops, Tucuman Argentina, November 8-29, 2022 Good hand (10914)

EDUCATION | Speed ​​Riding paragliding winch

This dual pro-workshop program has a special history. It is the result of an ambitious cooperation agreement that was signed between the Argentine Federation of Free Flights “FAVL” and APPI at the end of 2021. The FAVL Board gave a lot of energy to make this program possible despite the uncertainties that remained about sanitary regulations. The organization was orchestrated by Sergio Bujazha and his team from “Loma Bola Vuelo y aventura”. Tucuman hosted the 17th World Paragliding Championships in 2021. The Loma Bola site is known for its flying conditions and has proven to be excellent for professional APPI training. First of all, the weather gods were generous in giving us 20 days of flying in a row. The 21 professional tandem pilots and 11 paragliding instructors from Argentina, but also from Bolivia, Ecuador and Guatemala, were able to show the extent of their talent and add a few strings to their bow.

The class was held in an old university with large spaces, far from the city and high enough to provide relatively clean air. It was located in the heart of a large park with centuries-old trees and many kinds of birds and animals that had a magical feel. The teaching team consisted of instructors Mariela Guzman Livingston (Argentina), Martin Vallmitjana (Argentina) and master instructors Pablo Lopez (Argentina) and Manu Bonte (France).

The latest developments of the APPI platform allowed participants to optimally prepare before the workshop. The participants’ thirst for updating their knowledge is to be commended: many of them already had a national professional rating. Those who received the international APPI rating now have new professional opportunities outside their country. This seminar was an opportunity for many pilots to refresh their piloting skills with the mandatory SIV certification. Pablo Lopez, SIV Master Instructor, acro legend and founder of the SAT team, provided such training prior to the workshops. Participants were able to improve their technical skills at this crucial point. During the 8-day tandem workshop, essential and advanced knowledge was shared.

Four main themes:

-Equipment and material from the perspective of obsolescence control and airworthiness assessment.

-Aerodynamics and piloting: evolution of paraglider design and consequences on piloting,

-Weather (advanced forecasting), safety, mental, performance and regulations,

– Line flight: safety techniques and procedures.

11 pilots obtained the APPI tandem PRO qualification, and 2 a non-commercial tandem report. The 12-day instructor seminar was also very intensive. The ratio of 4 teachers to 11 participants was a key point of success: it allowed an efficient and highly personalized supervision. The experience of each member of the teaching team and their knowledge of APPI teaching methods and tools was crucial. The high percentage of field time (50%) allowed participants to gain real experience in the field of education, using APPI pedagogical tools in real cases. The integration of real students was very accurately supervised by the staff according to the real level of the aspiring APPI instructors, and added a real plus to the program.

6 participants certified APPI instructors, 4 of them have demonstrated a real master potential. 3 certified APPI assistant instructor participants. In APPI pro workshops, the arrangement of slides used is systematically checked. Some of them were clearly outside the allowed tolerances even though they had been repaired by local workshops.

APPI also has an “inspect and repair” training program for maintenance shops. With these seminars APPI continues to contribute to the safety and professionalism of successive pilots and instructors.

