Croatia rings in the New Year as a fully integrated member of the EUExBulletin

ZAGREB, Croatia At midnight Saturday, Croatia switched to Europe’s single currency, the euro, and scrapped dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel zone.

It marked a new beginning for the tiny Balkan nation of 4 million people that drew international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.

Membership of Europe’s Schengen area without identity checks means Croatians will now be among the almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member states without passports for work or leisure.

Adoption of the euro will also offer Croatia the benefits of deeper financial ties with the other 19 users of the currency and the European Central Bank. It will also make traveling and doing business easier, removing the hassle of currency exchange for Croatians going abroad and for the tens of thousands of tourists who visit their country each year for work or to enjoy its stunning coastline. the Adriatic.

As revelers around Croatia took to the streets to ring in the New Year, the country’s interior minister, Davor Bozinovic, was at the Bregana border crossing with Slovenia to wish the last travelers the best of luck as they checked their passports. there.

Slovenia has been part of the Schengen area and has been tasked with guarding its external border since 2007.

Now, the task will be taken up by Croatia, which will continue to implement strict border controls on its eastern borders with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro.

“We opened our doors to Europe without borders. This goes beyond the elimination of border controls, it is the ultimate affirmation of our European identity,” Bozinovic said after watching the ramps at the Bregana border crossing rise for the last time in the company of Slovenians his. counterpart Sanja Ajanovic-Hovnik.



Stipica Mandic, a 72-year-old professional driver, shared the sentiment and said that freedom of movement without long waits at border points was his personal dream and the reason why he left a New Year’s party at home and drove 20 kilometers ( 12.4 miles) to Bregana to see it come to fruition.

“I have spent years of my life waiting at border crossings, so I came here tonight to witness this moment, the moment after which I will not wait any longer,” he said.

At about the same time, shortly after midnight, Croatia’s finance minister and central bank governor went to an ATM in the capital, Zagreb, to withdraw euro notes and symbolically consign Croatia’s old national currency, the kuna, to history.

Croatia joined the EU in 2013, but in order to adopt the euro, the country had to meet a number of strict economic conditions, including a stable exchange rate, controlled inflation and sound public spending.

The Croatian kuna and euro will be in dual use for cash payments for just 14 days, but as people shop after the January holidays, they will only receive euros in exchange.

New Year’s developments were described by many Croatians as proof that their country has ended a difficult journey into the European mainstream 31 years after it fought for independence from Serb-dominated Yugoslavia, in which 20,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. .

“We dreamed about this and I’m glad we lived to see it happen,” said Zlatko Leko, a resident of the southern port city of Split. “I hope this means we are finally part of Europe.”

Elenmari Pletikos-Solon in Zagreb agreed: “We have already been part of Europe, but dismantling the borders and switching to the euro is the final confirmation that we are fully integrated” with the European Union.

“I’m really happy. This will make a lot of things in our lives a lot easier,” she added.