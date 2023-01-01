International
Here’s how COVID-19 could factor into 2023 in Manitoba – Winnipeg
Although it may feel like it’s over, the COVID-19 pandemic is still moving forward and still affecting the lives of thousands of Manitobans in 2022.
Earlier in the year, growing cases of the new Omicron variant had already disrupted many holiday plans – and those sub-variants are still doing the rounds.
“It continues to be highly contagious and transmissible because of its immune evasiveness. People are getting infected repeatedly,” said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, Professor of Community Health and Epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan.
Although the pandemic continues to drag on, Canada is arguably in a better position heading into 2023 compared to 2020 and 2021.
“I think we’re psychologically, emotionally … past the point where we were about a year ago,” Muhajarine said.
This year’s problem is a combined threat of various respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
“It’s not just COVID-19 or the virus that causes COVID-19, but also the flu virus, different strains of the flu.”
As of Thursday, the province told Global News that BQ.1 is the dominant subvariant of Omicron in Manitoba. It was born from BA.5, which was widespread in the province last summer.
With COVID-19 an ever-evolving virus that experts say could be around for years to come, Winnipeg epidemiologist Cynthia Carr says we won’t want to forget what we’ve learned.
“The key things we’ve had in our toolboxes that we know work to make it more normal again, (include) wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, continuing to pressure the government, for example, to continue to invest in better indoor air quality solutions.”
“Of course we can’t forget that we are a very interconnected society and with more and more people moving, traveling, etc., the constant opportunity for any virus is there in terms of spreading.”
On the topic of travel, China recently reversed public health measures under its zero-COVID strategy that kept the country in lockdown for nearly three years, and this week announced plans to reissue passports and visas for overseas travel.
That could send many Chinese abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, raising concerns about the possible spread of the virus and the risk of virus mutations amid the rapid spread.
The federal government will require COVID-19 testing for travelers coming to Canada from China, Hong Kong and Macau.
“I think one lesson learned is the importance of continuing to devote resources to communication and keeping people updated, even if it’s not in that day-to-day emergency scenario, the number of cases, the number of deaths, the scenario. People respond to people they trust.“ Carr said.
Canada’s high vaccination rates offer optimism that COVID-19 will one day fade into the background.
“We are making our way out of this pandemic,” Muhajarine said. But he thinks people should proceed with caution in the New Year.
“I think you have to be careful and plan and not create an almost mythological situation that actually COVID is gone and you’re not vulnerable.”
— With filing by Global’s Rosanna Hempel and Irelyne Lavery
