The United Nations strives to be the keeper of the world’s peace

Hands up if you can name the smallest member of the United Nations.

If you’re not deep into climate change, you’re not alone if you can’t. It is Tuvalu (population 12,460 as of early December 2022). Located halfway between Hawaii and Australia, it is threatened by rising sea levels. Its prime minister made headlines in November last year by calling for an international pact to ban fossil fuels.

What is notable about its small size is that Tuvaluans’ vote in the United Nations General Assembly counts as much as that of China (1.45 billion people) and India (1.42 billion). It’s the United Nations: One country, one vote. Democracy as pure as you can get. Put it on the “good” side of the book.

But the resolutions of the 193-member UN General Assembly are not binding and can be overridden by a veto from one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain. This means that while Tuvalu’s vote in the General Assembly matches China’s, China can veto any resolution that comes out of the General Assembly.

Put it on the wrong side of the book.

Security over diplomacy

For decade after decade, the structure that gave these five countries immense power has resisted efforts by diplomats and international leaders to reform what is the UN’s highest decision-making panel on international security.

Stewart Patrick, a foreign policy veteran at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based think tank, called the Security Council a body frozen in amber since the end of World War II.

It reflects the world as it was in October 1945, when international leaders gathered in San Francisco to announce the formation of the United Nations. This anachronistic system designed for the UN’s two most important forums has been the subject of frequent criticism recently, when a majority of the General Assembly passed a resolution to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, only for Russia to veto it. to the resolution.

That war, and a number of other bloody conflicts around the world, stand in contrast to the noble intentions of its founding chapter.

The purpose of the UN, it states, is to maintain international peace and security, and to this end take effective collective measures for the prevention and elimination of threats to peace, and for the suppression of acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace, and to bring about by peaceful means and in accordance with the principles of justice and international law, the regulation or settlement of international disputes of situations that may lead to a breach of the peace.

Despite peacekeeping efforts, wars continue.

The international leaders who founded the United Nations envisioned a world spared a repeat of the horrors of World War II, which killed an estimated 80 million people. But since then, many wars have killed millions of people and displaced millions more.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN two years ago, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the organizations greatest achievement: Major powers have not fought against each other and nuclear war has been avoided. But it failed to stop the spread of small and medium-sized conflicts around the world.

Guterres’ sigh of relief at avoiding nuclear war came before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s repeated tacit warnings about the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The use of such weapons in war was considered so unlikely by political leaders around the world that it virtually disappeared from public discourse for many years.

It’s back now.

And the UN has been unable to stop ethnic massacres, genocidal persecution of minorities and other smaller conflicts. In 1995, for example, in the town of Srebrenica in Bosnia, which had been declared a safe zone by the UN Security Council, Bosnian Muslims were systematically killed as UN peacekeepers evacuated foreigners.

This was just two years after UN peacekeepers watched but stood by in Rwanda as Hutus massacred some 800,000 Tutsis. Kofi Annan, a former UN secretary-general, described Srebrenica as a tragedy that will forever haunt the history of the United Nations.

World peace seems as elusive as ever.

Peacekeeping was born as the UN grew steadily from its original 51 members. Lightly armed soldiers wearing special blue helmets were deployed by the Security Council to monitor ceasefires and peace agreements by the conflicting parties. Peacekeepers in blue helmets have been drawn from a number of countries. Bangladesh, Nepal and India contributed the largest number. In 1988, UN peacekeeping forces were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

For many, the term United Nations is associated with the 39-story headquarters in Manhattan, but it is part of a vast system of funds, programs and specialized agencies including the World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund ( UNICEF). , the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Technically, the Washington-based World Bank is also part of the UN system, but it has a different governance structure.

Perhaps more important than the elusive goal of international peace and security enshrined in the charter is the UN’s ongoing effort to avert global catastrophe through climate change. For nearly three decades, the UN has brought together almost every country on the globe for climate change summits. They are known as COP, short for Conference of the Parties. The last one (COP27) was in Egypt and the next one is scheduled for Dubai next year.

This brings us back to Tuvalu, whose voice on climate change is out of proportion to its size.

In Egypt, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano made headlines by calling for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty modeled after the nuclear non-proliferation pact. It’s a safe bet the issue will come up again at the next COP because low-lying Tuvalu, just 15 feet above sea level, fears it will be swallowed by rising seas if we keep burning fossil fuels. A treaty to ban it is an ambitious goal.

Such is a world of peace and security.