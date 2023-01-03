Colombia: Renewed hope for the consolidation of peace says Guterres





The breakthrough was announced on January 1 by the South American nation’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who tweeted that he was seeking total peace, in light of ongoing violence, following the historic UN-backed peace deal with leadership. of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) militant group in 2016. That pact ended decades of conflict with the FARC but did not include other dissident factions, which failed to demobilize as a result of the peace deal. President Petro said that the bilateral ceasefire agreement, including the ELN rebels, the Second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the AGC group and the Sierra Nevada Self-Defense Forces, will last for six months, until the end of this June, with the possibility of extending it depending on progress. He said there would be a national and international verification mechanism to monitor and ensure the new ceasefire agreement. Building trust The Secretary-General believes that honoring these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, the statement said.Antonio Guterreswhile helping to build trust in ongoing dialogues. The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the United Nations’ support for Colombia’s efforts to achieve full and lasting peace. President Petro himself, a former rebel fighter who has been in democratic politics since the early 1990s, was elected to the presidency last June, pledging to launch negotiations to make the comprehensive peace deal a reality. President Gustavo Petro Urrego of Colombia speaks at the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. There is no better alternative Head of UN verification mission in ColombiaCarlos Ruiz Massieu told the Security Council in October that expectations were high that progress could be made. I am certainly convinced that Colombia can show the world, once again, that there is no better alternative to ending conflicts than through dialogue, he told the ambassadors. He also welcomed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive System for Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, and its support for the mechanism established to investigate missing persons. Despite the demobilization of FARC fighters and entry into democratic politics in 2017, news reports suggest that around 10,000 militants from other armed groups have continued to be locked in deadly conflict, destabilizing the entire country. The ELN, which leads the country’s last known insurgency, has reportedly been negotiating with the government since November. It announced a short-term unilateral ceasefire in mid-December. In a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Massieu welcomed President Petros’ announcement, saying the UN supported all efforts to reduce violence, which would protect vulnerable communities still affected by the conflict and help build lasting peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1132122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos