Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of action





BEIRUT — The Israeli military fired missiles at the Syrian capital’s international airport early Monday, putting it out of action and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian military said. The attack, which took place shortly after midnight on Sunday, was the second in seven months to put Damascus International Airport out of service. It caused material damage in a nearby area, the military said, without giving further details. Syria’s transport ministry said work to repair the damage began immediately and later on Monday, some flights resumed while work on other parts of the airport continued. Israel has targeted airports and ports in government-held parts of Syria in an apparent effort to prevent arms shipments from Iran to Tehran-backed militant groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. An opposition war monitor reported that Israeli strikes hit the airport as well as a weapons depot near the facility south of Damascus. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed in the attack. The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled. The observatory said the runway used for civilian flights had been fixed while another, used for cargo transport, remains out of service. This runway is also used by Iran-backed groups, the Observatory added. Later on Monday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the attacks were part of a series of Israeli crimes targeting Syria. The ministry, in a statement, called on the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli crimes and aggressions, adding that those responsible must be held accountable and such attacks must not be repeated. There was no comment from Israel. Syrian state television reported that private company Cham Wings resumed flights while flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a flight by Iraqi private jet Fly Baghdad coming from the Iraqi city of Najaf was about to land shortly before 9 a.m. in Damascus. On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that hit Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs. In September, Israeli airstrikes hit the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest and once commercial hub, also putting it out of action for days. In late 2021, Israeli warplanes fired missiles that hit the port of Latakia, hitting containers and starting a huge fire. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-held parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. However, Israel has acknowledged that it is targeting the bases of militant groups allied to Iran, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Thousands of Iranian-backed fighters have joined Syria’s 11-year civil war and helped shift the balance of power in Assad’s favor. Israel says the Iranian presence on its northern border is a red line that justifies its attacks on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

