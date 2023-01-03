Seeing Machines’ world-leading indoor sensor technology on display in-suite and in-car at CES 2023





CANBERRA, Australia, January 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transportation safety, will showcase its world-leading technology for indoor sensor at CES 2023 in Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the world’s most influential technology event, from January 5 to January 7, 2023. Demonstrations of Seeing Machines’ immersive technology will be held by appointment at one private suite at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and in our demo carto showcase the Company’s latest innovative software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and passenger monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology solutions. Looking at Machines’ DMS and OMS technology can also be found integrated into a number of Tier 1 customer and partner demos that will also be on display at CES: Magna (LVCC West Hall Booth 4425) DMS/OMS Integration in the Rear View Mirror

(LVCC West Hall Booth 4425) DMS/OMS Integration in the Rear View Mirror Ambarella and Autobrains (Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas) Combined System on Chip (SoC) security solution

(Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas) Combined System on Chip (SoC) security solution Analog devices (LVCC West Hall Booth 4725) DMS with integrated IR LED driver and GMSL camera Seeing Machines is revolutionizing global transportation security, developing and licensing proprietary technology to some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. We use advanced machine vision technology to accurately measure and analyze head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret the driver’s state of attention, focus, drowsiness and levels of impairment to provide critical real-time data for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as the vehicle’s cabin, comfort and convenience. As the worldwide focus on transportation safety grows, Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader in driver and passenger monitoring systems, winning a total of 15 automotive programs for 10 individual OEMs, spanning more than 160 vehicle models, intact with over 11 billion km of driving data and delivered with proven Tier 1 automotive customers and partners. Seeing Machines corporate executives and technical subject matter experts will be present at CES 2023. About Viewing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enables machines to see, understand and assist humans. Looking at Machines’ technology portfolio of artificial intelligence algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that must provide a reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology includes critically measuring where a driver is looking, to classifying their cognitive state as it applies to crash risk. Reliable measurement of “driver state” is the ultimate goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for automotive, commercial fleet, off-road and aviation. The company has offices in Australia, US, Europe AND Asiaand provides technology solutions and services to industry leaders in every market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited

