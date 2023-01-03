- This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
International
Russian anger grows over attack that killed dozens of troops in eastern Ukraine
MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring the dangers, as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks of the conflict in Ukraine.
In a rare revelation, Russia’s defense ministry said 63 soldiers were killed on New Year’s Eve in a fiery explosion that destroyed a temporary barracks at a vocational college in Makiivka, a twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital Donetsk. in eastern Ukraine.
Russian critics said the soldiers were sheltering near an ammunition depot in the country, which the Russian defense ministry said was hit by four missiles fired by US-made HIMARS launchers.
Ukraine and some Russian nationalist bloggers have put Makiivka’s death toll in the hundreds, although pro-Russian officials say these estimates are exaggerated.
Rallies to commemorate the dead were held in several Russian cities, including Samara, where some came from, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Mourners laid flowers in the center of Samara.
“I have not slept for three days, Samara has not slept. We are constantly in contact with the wives of our sons. It is very difficult and scary. But we cannot break. The pain unites … We will not forgive and , obviously, the victory will be ours,” RIA quoted Yekaterina Kolotovkina, a representative of a women’s council in an army unit, as saying at one of the rallies.
The Makiivka attack came as Russia was launching what have become nightly waves of drone strikes in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that the attacks were intended to “exhaust our people, our air defenses, our energy.”
RUSSIAN GOATS
Ukrainian officials said Russia had struck Ukrainian-held parts of the Donetsk region on Monday, hitting the village of Yakovlivka, the city of Kramatorsk and destroying an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka.
The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, which together with neighboring Donetsk forms the Moscow-claimed industrial Donbas, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had made steady advances towards Russian-held Svatove and Kremina.
“(Russian forces) are used to having a complete advantage in both artillery and shells. Now we have reached parity and our artillery is firing better, hitting more ammunition depots and barracks while firing far fewer rounds ,” Governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian television. .
Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military General Staff said a Dec. 31 attack on a Russian-held area in the southern Kherson region had killed or wounded about 500 Russian troops.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield accounts.
Ukraine’s presidential administration said three people were killed and 10 wounded in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, two of them in the Kherson region and one in the Donetsk region.
Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Tuesday morning update on his region that Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian positions overnight along the front line.
Reuters footage showed a team of Ukrainian volunteers known as “Black Tulip” exhuming the bodies of dead soldiers near the front line in the Donetsk region.
“Every time you exhume a boy, you live his nightmare and the horror that he went through in his last moment, when he realized that this was the end,” said volunteer Oleksii Iukov, 37. “It’s very, very difficult because you realize you’re going to tell his family that their loved one is missing.”
RUSSIAN OVEN
Russian military bloggers said the scale of destruction at Makiivka was the result of ammunition being stored in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian missiles.
Igor Girkin, a former commander of pro-Russian troops in eastern Ukraine who is now one of the most high-profile nationalist Russian military bloggers, said hundreds had been killed or wounded. Military equipment stored at the site was uncamouflaged, he said.
“What happened in Makiivka is terrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger with more than 700,000 followers on the Telegram messaging app.
“Who came up with the idea to put a large number of personnel in a building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead? he wrote. Commanders “couldn’t care less,” he said.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, and Zelenskiy did not address Makiivka’s attack in his speech Monday night.
The anger in Russia extended to lawmakers.
Grigory Karasin, a member of the Russian Senate and former deputy foreign minister, not only called for retaliation against Ukraine and its NATO backers, but also “a thorough internal analysis.”
Sergei Mironov, a lawmaker and former chairman of the Senate, Russia’s upper house, demanded criminal responsibility for officials who had “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all higher authorities who did not ensure the level of proper security”.
Unverified footage posted online of the aftermath of the explosion at the Russian barracks in Makiivka showed a large building reduced to smoking rubble.
After suffering defeats on the battlefield in the second half of 2022, Russia resorted to massive airstrikes against Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones that Russia had launched in a third night of airstrikes on civilian targets in Kiev and other cities.
Ukrainian officials said their success proved that Russia’s tactic in recent months of launching missiles and drones to knock out Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was increasingly failing as Kiev bolsters its air defenses.
Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” against its southern neighbor launched on February 24.
Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and other Reuters offices; Writing by Michael Perry and Gareth Jones; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/defiant-ukrainians-cheer-new-year-drones-blasted-skies-2023-01-01/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ISM shows weakness in US factory activity spreading in December
- Larvita Stars at the First Pokemon Go Community Day Classic of 2023
- Physical activity three times a week may reduce symptoms of depression in children and adolescents
- Ukraine steps up efforts to show that its wheat feeds the needy
- CDC-funded study predicts sharp rise in youth diabetes
- Samsung’s SmartThings Station Combines Wireless Fast Charging with Matter Smart Home Hub
- Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid solution
- Report shares new details about deaths that may be linked to Alzheimer’s drug
- Perfect Game ranks seven of ACC’s top 25 preseason
- Labour’s Starmer aims to rebuild the government without great expense to Britain
- Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators ask Eversource to defend significantly higher rate
- Why AOC was talking to Gosar more than a year after the anime video disaster