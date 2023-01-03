Russian anger grows over attack that killed dozens of troops in eastern Ukraine

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring the dangers, as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a rare revelation, Russia’s defense ministry said 63 soldiers were killed on New Year’s Eve in a fiery explosion that destroyed a temporary barracks at a vocational college in Makiivka, a twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital Donetsk. in eastern Ukraine.

Russian critics said the soldiers were sheltering near an ammunition depot in the country, which the Russian defense ministry said was hit by four missiles fired by US-made HIMARS launchers.

Ukraine and some Russian nationalist bloggers have put Makiivka’s death toll in the hundreds, although pro-Russian officials say these estimates are exaggerated.

Rallies to commemorate the dead were held in several Russian cities, including Samara, where some came from, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Mourners laid flowers in the center of Samara.

“I have not slept for three days, Samara has not slept. We are constantly in contact with the wives of our sons. It is very difficult and scary. But we cannot break. The pain unites … We will not forgive and , obviously, the victory will be ours,” RIA quoted Yekaterina Kolotovkina, a representative of a women’s council in an army unit, as saying at one of the rallies.

The Makiivka attack came as Russia was launching what have become nightly waves of drone strikes in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that the attacks were intended to “exhaust our people, our air defenses, our energy.”

RUSSIAN GOATS

Ukrainian officials said Russia had struck Ukrainian-held parts of the Donetsk region on Monday, hitting the village of Yakovlivka, the city of Kramatorsk and destroying an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka.

The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, which together with neighboring Donetsk forms the Moscow-claimed industrial Donbas, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had made steady advances towards Russian-held Svatove and Kremina.

“(Russian forces) are used to having a complete advantage in both artillery and shells. Now we have reached parity and our artillery is firing better, hitting more ammunition depots and barracks while firing far fewer rounds ,” Governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian television. .

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military General Staff said a Dec. 31 attack on a Russian-held area in the southern Kherson region had killed or wounded about 500 Russian troops.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield accounts.

Ukraine’s presidential administration said three people were killed and 10 wounded in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, two of them in the Kherson region and one in the Donetsk region.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Tuesday morning update on his region that Russian forces had attacked Ukrainian positions overnight along the front line.

[1/19]Workers and members of the emergency ministry remove debris from a destroyed building believed to be a vocational college used as temporary housing for Russian soldiers, 63 of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack, it was reported a day earlier by Russia’s Defense Ministry, during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters footage showed a team of Ukrainian volunteers known as “Black Tulip” exhuming the bodies of dead soldiers near the front line in the Donetsk region.

“Every time you exhume a boy, you live his nightmare and the horror that he went through in his last moment, when he realized that this was the end,” said volunteer Oleksii Iukov, 37. “It’s very, very difficult because you realize you’re going to tell his family that their loved one is missing.”

RUSSIAN OVEN

Russian military bloggers said the scale of destruction at Makiivka was the result of ammunition being stored in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian missiles.

Igor Girkin, a former commander of pro-Russian troops in eastern Ukraine who is now one of the most high-profile nationalist Russian military bloggers, said hundreds had been killed or wounded. Military equipment stored at the site was uncamouflaged, he said.

“What happened in Makiivka is terrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger with more than 700,000 followers on the Telegram messaging app.

“Who came up with the idea to put a large number of personnel in a building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead? he wrote. Commanders “couldn’t care less,” he said.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, and Zelenskiy did not address Makiivka’s attack in his speech Monday night.

The anger in Russia extended to lawmakers.

Grigory Karasin, a member of the Russian Senate and former deputy foreign minister, not only called for retaliation against Ukraine and its NATO backers, but also “a thorough internal analysis.”

Sergei Mironov, a lawmaker and former chairman of the Senate, Russia’s upper house, demanded criminal responsibility for officials who had “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all higher authorities who did not ensure the level of proper security”.

Unverified footage posted online of the aftermath of the explosion at the Russian barracks in Makiivka showed a large building reduced to smoking rubble.

After suffering defeats on the battlefield in the second half of 2022, Russia resorted to massive airstrikes against Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones that Russia had launched in a third night of airstrikes on civilian targets in Kiev and other cities.

Ukrainian officials said their success proved that Russia’s tactic in recent months of launching missiles and drones to knock out Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was increasingly failing as Kiev bolsters its air defenses.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” against its southern neighbor launched on February 24.

Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and other Reuters offices; Writing by Michael Perry and Gareth Jones; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie

