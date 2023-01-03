Covid-19: China stops counting cases as models predict a million or more deaths

China has effectively stopped counting Covid cases and deaths, abandoning mass testing and adopting new criteria for counting deaths that will exclude most deaths from reporting.

The official daily conference of the Chinese National Health Commissions, which had provided detailed if uninformative statistics every day since February 2020, has not been published since December 24. The commission did not respond BMJs questions about why the information was stopped.

The latest briefing reported zero deaths from Covid across China on December 23 and on each of the previous three days, even as foreign media visited overcrowded funeral homes and videos shared online in China showed hospital corridors overflowing with patients. .

China’s official death toll has risen by just six deaths since zero-covid policies were lifted on December 7, standing at 5,241 for the entire pandemic. Modeling by UK health analytics firm Airfinity estimated there had been 110,000 deaths from Covid-19 in China since early December, and that 11,000 people a day were dying from the virus.1

Anxious to avoid announcing high numbers of cases, since the beginning of the pandemic China has reported only symptomatic cases, contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the practices of most countries. The government eventually caved in to international criticism and began reporting asymptomatic cases. But last month, even before it stopped issuing daily notifications, China adopted a new and unique definition of a Covid death that appears to be designed to keep the death toll low.

Wang Guiqiang, an infectious disease expert working for China’s government, said at a State Council press conference on December 20 that the new criteria would scientifically and objectively reflect deaths by counting only Covid deaths caused by pneumonia as deaths. and respiratory failure in patients who tested positive.

The main cause of death from omicron infection is underlying disease, Wang said. Respiratory failure caused directly by the novel coronavirus infection is rare. Deaths caused by other diseases such as cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases and heart attacks will not be classified as deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The government’s figures on Covid deaths throughout December drew widespread scorn and disbelief on Chinese social media. China’s army of internet censors has not consistently suppressed complaints, nor deleted stories of overcrowded hospitals and empty workplaces, perhaps aware that it represents the everyday experience of most people.

Every unofficial indicator suggests that China is in control of a big increase. Pharmacy shelves have been largely emptied of cold and flu medicines and ibuprofen tablets are being sold individually by government order, with a limit of six pills per customer. Doctors on social media describe hospitals with staff infection rates of 80%.

In China, what has been reported is a relatively low number of cases in intensive care units, but anecdotally they are filling up, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said at a press conference on 22 December. I wouldn’t want to say that China isn’t actively telling us what’s going on. I think they are behind the curve.

Countries set border tests Unreliable figures were cited by some of the countries that have announced mandatory Covid tests for travelers from China in recent days, including Australia, France, India, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Spain, the UK and the US. This wouldn’t happen if China was open and transparent and shared its data like many other countries do, UK Tory MP Steve Brine, chairman of the health and safety committee, told BBC Radio 4. social care in the Commons. today the program. The border restrictions come after China announced that on January 8 it will end mandatory quarantine for people entering or returning to China, the last remaining pillar of its zero-Covid policy. The rule change is expected to trigger a flood of trips from Chinese tourists. Few epidemiologists support the new travel restrictions, since the variants circulating in China are already widespread in other destinations. Concerns that a vaccine-evading variant could evolve in China are overblown, according to most experts, as there is so little immunity in the population that current variants thrive there easily.

Models point to a bleak 2023 Airfinity’s model predicts that China’s outbreak will reach its first peak on January 13, with 3.7 million new cases per day. Deaths from Covid are expected to peak 10 days later at around 25,000 per day, roughly equal to China’s normal daily death toll from all other causes. A second peak, hitting rural areas hard, will reach 4.2 million new cases per day on March 3, the model predicts. It predicts 1.7 million deaths across China by the end of April 2023. The model is based on data compiled from China’s provinces before the reporting changes were implemented, combined with case growth rates from other former covid-zero countries that lifted restrictions, such as Hong Kong and Japan. Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said: Although the current dominant variant, omicron, is considered less virulent than some of its predecessors, it is still capable of causing large waves of hospital admissions and deaths, as we saw. in Hong Kong earlier this year. The approximately 9,000 deaths observed in Hong Kong during a micron surge in early 2022, if extrapolated to China’s population, would number over 2 million. The 43% vaccination rate in Hong Kong in the over-80s was identical to the current rate among the over-80s in the mainland, but Hong Kong offered mRNA vaccines while the mainland did not. Persons vaccinated with SinoVac [a Chinese vaccine used widely in that country] According to a study earlier this year, they are three times more likely to get severe disease than those vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines, Woolhouse said. So even with better coverage, there is the potential for a much larger wave of death and disease than has occurred in Australia or New Zealand. Another model, published as a preprint by state-funded researchers at the University of Hong Kong, also suggests tough weeks ahead for China. It predicts that the lifting of Covid restrictions will result in 684 deaths per million by the end of January 2023.2 This would translate to about 964,000 deaths. China signed an agreement last month with Pfizer to import the antiviral Paxlovid, which is already manufactured under license in the country. Whether he gets enough to treat the need is a key variable affecting deaths in most models. But the most important measure according to almost all experts is mass immunization with an mRNA vaccine. Having rejected a deal to buy Moderna’s vaccine in November because it did not include manufacturing rights for China, the government in Beijing appears no closer to taking that step.