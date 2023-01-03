Driver dead after tractor-trailer slides off cliff in northwest NB





A 62-year-old man has died after a crash in northwestern New Brunswick. The man was driving a tractor-trailer on Route 17 around noon Sunday near Saint-Jean-Baptiste, about 100 kilometers east of Edmundston. The highway was snowy and slippery, and while going down a small hill, the driver was unable to make the turn and slid off a cliff into a creek, said Kedgwick Fire Department firefighter Veronique Coloumbe. “The snow was really wet so it was a big white [sheet of]ice on the road,” she said Monday. “I had to pull off the road to see the big truck.” The second fatal crash in a month In a news release, RCMP said Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaskaman died at the scene from his injuries. This is the second fatal crash on Route 17 in less than a month. Restigouche County and New Brunswick’s largest northern community have called on the province to do a better job cleaning up its streets. The outcry was particularly loud after a crash killed 20-year-old Ritchie Fournier and a 35-year-old man. Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. That weekend, another crash on Route 11 near Caraquet, in the northeast, killed two women. Kedgwick Mayor ric Gagnon told Radio-Canada that this is not the first crash in the area this winter. He and other Restigouche County mayors met with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr to push for better road maintenance. Another meeting is expected in the coming weeks. “The problem is, nothing has changed,” Gagnon said. Coloumbe said she was surprised to see this weekend’s crash on the stretch of highway before Saint-Jean-de-Baptiste. She said she takes that route to work every day, and it’s not a place she specifically looks at. “Normally it’s fine,” she said. “But yesterday, the road conditions were bad.” The road was not cleared of snow She said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they asked 911 dispatch to request a snowplow and salt truck from the province immediately. She said she doesn’t know why the road hasn’t been cleared. “It was dangerous snow,” she said. Coloumbe said there were at least two crashes in the area that day. The first was minor and occurred shortly before the fatal crash. In her experience, this has been a particularly bad winter for road conditions. “It’s more rain than snow,” she said. “It’s been bad for a few years now, but the weather isn’t really helping us.” The driver was the only person in the tractor-trailer and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, RCMP said. The New Brunswick Office of Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the man’s death, RCMP said.

