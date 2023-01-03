Beijing threatens response to ‘unacceptable’ COVID-19 measures for Chinese travelers

BEIJING (AP) The Chinese government has sharply criticized the COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against the countries involved, which include the United States and several European countries.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China have no scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

“We are against attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she said. Mao did not specify what steps China might take.

The comments were China’s sharpest to date on the issue. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after suddenly easing restrictions that were in effect for most of the pandemic. .

Other countries, including the US, UK, India, Japan and some European countries have announced tougher COVID-19 measures on travelers from China amid concerns about a lack of data on infections in China and fears that new variants may appear.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne defended the tests. Starting Wednesday, anyone flying from China to France will have to present a negative virus test taken within the previous 48 hours and undergo random testing on arrival.

“We are in our role, my government is in its role, protecting the French,” Borne said Tuesday on France-Info radio.

The UK will require passengers from China to take a COVID test before boarding a plane from Thursday. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the request is for “information gathering” because Beijing is not sharing data on the coronavirus.

Health officials will test a sample of passengers when they arrive in the UK, but no quarantine is required for those who test positive, he said.

“The policy on arrivals from China is largely about gathering information that the Chinese government is not sharing with the international community,” Harper told radio station LBC on Tuesday.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency said on Tuesday it had asked the government to require travelers from China to present a recent negative test for COVID-19.

The statement from the agency comes after Sweden, which has taken over the EU’s rotating presidency, called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree a common European line.

The Swedish government is “preparing to be able to impose travel restrictions. At the same time, we are developing a dialogue with our European colleagues to get the same rules as possible in the EU,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strmmer said in a statement.

Austria also plans to test the sewage of all planes arriving from China for new variants of the coronavirus, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Tuesday, following a similar announcement from Belgium a day earlier.

Chinese health officials said last week that they had submitted data to GISAID, a global platform for sharing coronavirus data.

The versions of the virus fueling the infections in China are “very similar” to those seen in different parts of the world between July and December, GISAID said on Monday.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, who studies viruses at Vellore Christian Medical College in India, said the information from China, though limited, seemed to suggest that “the pattern was holding” and that there was no sign of a worrisome variant. appearing.

Mao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said health authorities had recently held a video conference with the WHO to exchange views on the current COVID situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical issues and agreed to continue technical exchanges. to help end the pandemic. as soon as possible.

A senior Hong Kong official also criticized steps taken by several other countries. Some countries have applied the requirements to passengers from Hong Kong and Macau, both semi-autonomous Chinese territories, as well as mainland China.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary Eric Chan said in a Facebook post that the government had written to various consulates on Monday to express its concerns over the “unnecessary and inappropriate” rules.

Some Canadian experts have questioned the effectiveness of the testing. Kerry Bowman, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, said people can test positive long after entering the country.

The request is “not based on science at this point,” he said after Canada announced the measures last weekend.

China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a “zero-COVID” strategy that imposed tough restrictions aimed at eliminating the virus, suddenly eased those measures in December.

Chinese authorities previously said that from January 8, overseas travelers will no longer need to be quarantined upon arrival in China, opening the way for Chinese residents to travel.

Associated Press writers John Leicester in Paris, Sylvia Hui in London, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.