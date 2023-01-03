An Edmonton community hall was vandalized for the second time, a week before it was scheduled to reopen

A week before it reopened after being vandalized in October, a community hall in southwest Edmonton was heavily damaged by vandals over the weekend.

Brookside Hall, one of two rental spaces operated by the Riverbend Community League, was vandalized during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

League president Miep Raedschelders said the damage is extensive.

Vandals destroyed the suspended ceiling and painted the floors. Someone has spray painted racial slurs on the walls. Bathroom fixtures, an electric range and other kitchen appliances were broken. Electrical and plumbing installations were also damaged.

“There is no aspect of the hall that has remained untouched,” Raedschelders told the CBC. Edmonton AM on Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking, really.”

6:40The Brookside Hall of the Riverbend Community League was vandalized A southwest Edmonton community league is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed its newly renovated gym. We will speak to the president of the league, Miep Raedschelders, about the damage.

The building, on Rr. 5320 143, was recently renovated with new floors after being vandalized in October. In that incident, the floor and ceiling were damaged after a fire extinguisher jumped on everything in the hall.

“The damage is much worse than the first time, so it will be quite some time before our hall is able to open,” Raedschelders said.

Vandalism damage to a bathroom and kitchen at Brookside Hall. (Miep Raedschelders) Vandals who destroyed the interior of Brookside Hall at the weekend smashed a bathroom sink and mirror and spilled paint on the floor and walls. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Edmonton police responded to the breaking and entering at 10:38 a.m. Saturday. Although there are no suspects yet, police said they are continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, all community league programs and events continue to be on hold. They include skating, playgroups for mothers and toddlers, and Girl Guides of Canada and Pathfinders meetings.

Ward pihsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell said he was shocked to see the level of destruction.

“It looks a little bit beyond mischievous vandalism; it just feels different,” Cartmell told the CBC. “This one just looks so wild.”

He said that once the league has gone through the proper processes, including insurance, he will lend his voice to the people who come together when the league needs volunteers and funding.

“In a weird way, this can be the one event that really strengthens a community, because it’s not going to defeat this community league in any way,” Cartmells said.

Community leagues are volunteer-run organizations. Raedschelders said it takes years of fundraising, grant applications and volunteer hours for projects to be completed.

“Seeing it all washed away. It’s definitely a little demoralizing,” she said.

“I don’t even really know where to go with this one. I mean, thank God we have a good or very good relationship with our insurance company.”

Because the community league did not have its own surveillance video footage, police are seeking dash cam images from anyone who was in the area of ​​53rd Avenue and 143rd Street early Saturday.

“We would be very grateful because we wouldn’t want to see this happen to other halls or other communities in Edmonton,” Raedschelders said.

The community league also operates the Riverbend Community Center on Rhatigan Road East.