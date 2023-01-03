Dubai scraps 30% alcohol tax in a bid to attract more tourism

The media, not the hotels themselves, often label hotels like the Burj Al Arab as “six-star” or “seven-star” hotels. Waitforlight | Moment | Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Dubai is scrapping its 30% tax on alcohol sales for the rest of the year, the emirate’s municipality announced on Monday, the latest in a series of liberalizing policy changes over the past few years aimed at boosting tourism and the attraction of more. foreign residents. “Dubai Municipality has temporarily banned the collection of the 30% fee by alcoholic beverage companies for a period of one year from the beginning of 01/01/2023 to the end of 31/12/2023. Companies authorized to sell in the Emirate of Dubai have been notified of this decision,” Dubai Municipality wrote in a post from its official Twitter account. The move is likely to be an attempt to boost tourism and stimulate more business among visitors and residents as Dubai moves forward its aim to become “the happiest country on Earth”. Alcohol is extremely expensive in Dubai, with a pint of beer often costing $15 and a glass of wine up to $20 or more. Local alcohol distributors announced the news first, with Dubai-based liquor chain Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI) writing on its Facebook page on Sunday, “Now you can: save 30% municipal tax on alcoholic beverages. We have reflected this in all our pricing!” He added that the UAE’s 5% sales tax (VAT) still applies, however.

He also said that personal liquor licenses, previously a requirement for all Dubai residents to buy alcohol in shops and costing 270 dirhams ($73.50), are now free. Prior to Jan. 1, liquor licenses had to be renewed annually and had a processing time of about four weeks. However, buying alcohol in bars did not require a licence. It is not certain whether the new free licenses will still have the same processing times or renewal requirements. Dubai is also the only emirate in the UAE that requires residents to obtain a liquor license for in-store purchases; in the other five emirates, including Abu Dhabi, no license was required, and in the more conservative emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the sale of alcohol is not allowed. Some Dubai residents were unhappy about the sudden announcement, having recently paid the full fee for their annual licence. “I just did the licensing a few days back and paid for it. Can someone explain how it came to this? Why wasn’t it mentioned then?!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment on MMI’s post. “My husband paid his license 2 days ago, wish you had said something! And he didn’t get any coupons as mentioned on your site and website. Definitely feel cheated,” another user wrote. One user said MMI offered her a free bottle of wine as compensation, which she described as “unacceptable”. CNBC has reached out to MMI for comment.

More broadly, residents celebrated and welcomed the news. The announcement also comes as neighboring Saudi Arabia ramps up its apparent bid to replace the UAE as the region’s tourism and trade capital. Saudi Arabia is still an arid country and its strict laws and largely conservative society are barriers to many potential foreign residents. The United Arab Emirates, in contrast, and in particular its commercial capital Dubai is home to a diverse population of 90% expatriates and has long offered lifestyles comparable to those in the Western world. The city has countless bars, nightclubs and restaurants that serve alcohol, conservative dress is not required, any major religion can establish places of worship, and cohabitation before marriage is legal, whereas in Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf Arab states it is not. such.

