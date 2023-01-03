Brazil mourns soccer legend Pel in public procession





The main line Thousands of Brazilians gathered to mourn soccer legend Pel, who died aged 82 last week after a long battle with colon cancer, in a public procession ahead of his funeral on Tuesday morning. Thousands attended a celebration for Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who died at the age of … [+] 82 last week. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Key facts Thousands of mourners queued for hours to pass by Pels’ coffin ahead of his funeral in Sao Paulo where he played most of his career on Tuesday morning, with fans waiting hours to enter the stadium. Associated Press reported. His coffin was placed at midfield at the Vila Belmiro stadium, where he played for almost 20 years, which was decorated with the flags of Brazil and his former club, Santos FC. Family members, including Pels’ widow, Marcia Aoki, attended a Catholic Mass at the stadium at 9 a.m. local time, along with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in. third on Sunday, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino also paid his respects. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expresses his condolences to Pele’s widow, Marcia Aoki. Copyright 2023 Associated Press. all rights reserved < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Brazilians lined up outside the Santos FC stadium, where Pele played most of his career, for … [+] pay tribute to the football legend. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Edinho, Pel’s son, next to his father’s coffin. Getty Images Fans of late Brazilian soccer star Pele gather outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium as one … [+] the fire truck carries Pele’s coffin to the Santos Memorial Cemetery. AFP via Getty Images Pele’s coffin is carried in a funeral procession to the Santos Memorial Cemetery in Sao Paulo. AFP via Getty Images Fans line the streets as a fireman carries Pele’s coffin to his burial site. AFP via Getty Images The wife of the late Brazilian football legend Pele, Marcia Aoki, after her late husband in Sao … [+] Paulo, Brazil. AFP via Getty Images Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the funeral of soccer legend Pele. Getty Images Key background Pel, who passed away on December 29, revolutionized the game of football not only in his country, which he led to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970, but throughout the world, earning a reputation as one of the greatest footballers of all. the time. At the age of 15, Pel, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Brazilian football club Santos FC, becoming the team’s leader for nearly 20 years. He joined the Brazilian national team at the age of 16 and is the only footballer to have won three World Cup titles. In 2000, FIFA, the organization that oversees the World Cup, named Peli the player of the century, along with the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona. Further reading PelSoccers first global icon and Brazilian superstar dies at 82 (Forbes) Historic farewells: World mourns Pope Benedict XVI and Pel in public on Monday (Photo) (Forbes)

