The G20 was born out of the economic crisis, now is the G20’s chance to help avoid another one

The tendency for a country to turn inward in times of crisis is as old as the need for multilateral institutions to help maintain and shape a cooperative and productive world order. And after nearly three years of uncertainty with COVID, then soaring inflation and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are in a time of geopolitical crisis and impending economic disruption.

As we head into 2023, here’s a look at what the G20 is, why it’s important, who’s waiting and what role the private sector plays.

Importance of G20: Born out of the Asian financial crisis and aware that no one person alone can solve a global debt crisis or prevent an environmental disaster, the G20 was formed to foster cooperation around macroeconomic issues.

Together, the leaders of the 19 member states plus the EU represent:

About 90% of global GDP

80% of global trade

Two thirds of the world’s population

This group of countries cannot hide from the impacts of major international challenges and therefore, cannot hide from their responsibility to help avoid or address them. Each G20 meeting is an opportunity for policymakers from these key countries to discuss solutions to global issues, so that they can act together, despite some fundamental political disagreements, and build on each other’s contributions.

In 2023, The G20 should set an optimistic tone for the resumption of the global economy after the initial shock of the pandemic. The G20 will need to counterbalance skepticism about global trade with the political understanding that trade is a critical component of driving economic growth. Each year the G20 presidency rotates and the new host country helps set the agenda for the year. For 2023, it’s India.

Meet the new G20 host, India: India is on track to become the world’s most populous country this year and is one of the largest global economies. Their economic diversity, commercial advances in transformative areas such as the digital economy, long history of representing the global south, strong international voice and depth of global engagement could make India’s hosting year quite influential.

For India, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use this global platform to articulate her vision to the world and present her view of what India stands for and where they are going as a serious global player. Under his G20 theme of One Earth. One family. A Future., is also India’s chance to shape the economic agenda and offer a perspective on how the world should collectively address grand challenges.

For the US, we have strong ties with India through our strong trade relations and large diaspora, including a generation of Indian entrepreneurs. The US government should use the G20 to avoid further market fragmentation and find ways to support and encourage global trade. After all, these countries are our main trading partners.

What we focus on:

Digital transformation connects more people in a way that is reliable and drives economic growth through digital payments or improved digital infrastructure of the financial sector.

Environmental and climate risks that bring business solutions to sustainability challenges.

Resilient global health systems preparing for the next pandemic or another global health crisis.

Reforming development finance by making the global financial infrastructure better suited to the goal of economic growth and sustainable development.

The American Chamber of Commerce has a long history of working with India, including through our US-India Business Council, which has been on the ground in India for nearly 50 years. We also started the B20 – the private sector side of the G20 – and business is the fabric that binds the G20 together.

We look forward to building on this foundation to engage with Indian officials and business leaders to be part of India’s growth and to continue our work through the B20 to develop recommendations and drive action that will lead to a more prosperous future for us all.

What to expect next: Throughout the year, we will be working with the Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, to ensure that the voice of the private sector is prominent. This includes an inventory event in April in Washington – stay tuned for more information!