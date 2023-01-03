The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team was established





The new year brought the establishment of the Saskatchewan Constabulary. The Police (Serious Incident Response Team) Amendment Act, 2021 came into play, which established a Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in the province. Read more: Saskatchewan takes next step in creating a police watchdog Read more Saskatchewan takes next step in creating a police watchdog “These changes will allow SIRT to be involved in any serious incident involving the police, from starting a full investigation to reviewing, supervising, assisting or delegating one,” said Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Bronwyn Eyre. “The Act that comes into force completes the transition to an independent civilian-led police oversight body and brings Saskatchewan’s police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions.” SIRT members will investigate incidents where serious injury or death has occurred while in police custody as a result of an officer, or where interpersonal violence or sexual assault is alleged. Trending now Jeremy Renner in ICU after surgery for ‘blunt chest trauma’, orthopedic injuries

What happened to Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin? What we know so far Story continues below ad “The people of Saskatchewan rightly hold their police officers to a high standard,” said Public Complaints Commission executive director Greg Gudelot. “A fully functioning SIRT ensures that serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police will be investigated through an independent and transparent process designed to ensure a fair and high-quality investigation for all involved.” Read more: The NS officer is not responsible for the death of the man on the highway, the rules of the supervisory police The investigations will apply to the RCMP, municipal police officers and special constables such as conservation officers and highway traffic patrols. A First Nations or Mtis community liaison officer will be appointed for matters where an individual involved in an investigation is of First Nations or Mtis descent. The province says a summary of SIRT investigations will be made available online to make the results public and maintain transparency.



