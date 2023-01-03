Pele’s 24-hour funeral drew more than 200,000 mourners





SANTOS, Brazil The city, it seems, was asleep. The streets were empty, the shops were closed and a dog howled in the distance. Then, a few blocks from the soccer stadium that put the port city of Santos on the map, there were signs of life. A lot of it. Popcorn seller. Men grill meat. A set of T-shirts. And a hair salon that charges for its bathroom. It was 3 a.m. and thousands of people were lined up in an orderly line that stretched about two-thirds of a mile, waiting to see the body of one of history’s greatest athletes in its final moments before burial. The Pels football star’s 24-hour wake was in its 17th hour and by the looks of the crowd, one day might not have been enough. Santos football club estimated that 230,000 mourners had passed through the stadium. That’s no sacrifice, said Walter Henrique, 35, a tax analyst who drove three hours ahead and was supposed to be at work in five hours, but still had a few hours before crossing the line. He gave us so much joy that it is a pleasure to be here.

The pre-dawn crowd in Santos had various reasons for arriving at such an hour. Mourners had blocked roads from São Paulo, trapping many people in traffic. Some had left work late, or wanted to avoid the midday sun. And still others had believed that if they came while the city was sleeping, they would avoid the line.

It wasn’t a good strategy, said Vincius Fortes, 58, a software engineer who arrived with his family at 1:15 a.m. local time to find a line much longer than expected. I voted not to stay. I said, Look, I’d wait two hours to be next to a box for 10 seconds. He was outvoted. Now his family had been waiting for two hours, and it seemed they had another hour to go. But every day you go home and sleep, added Fortes. This is a moment in your life that you will remember forever.

Fortess’s 27-year-old son, Guilherme, was the only one who had to work in the morning, but he appeared unfazed, even when they read on the news that the line was down for 30 minutes because officials were changing the flowers. I have made worse decisions in my life, he said. The mood wasn’t exactly gloomy, but the crowd was sober. A street vendor, Ednalva Cruz da Silva, had a stash of booze on ice, including cans of Brahma beer and a bottle of Johnnie Walker whiskey, but no one was taking. Instead, she sold water and soda. There are usually about 100 beers for every tap, she said. That’s not the idea tonight.

However, the line got a little louder as the stadium approached. One group in particular was leading the way with chants about the Santos football team, which included references to the time in 1967 when Pels’ presence prompted a ceasefire in a civil war in Nigeria. The group had become something of an attraction at an event where everyone was looking for a distraction. The nine men had met in line, bonding over the previous three hours: a police officer, a supermarket clerk, three high school students, two chefs, a Rastafarian carpenter with a soccer ball, and the owner of an industrial automation company on his ankle— long cloak and scarf on the head. He had worn the outfit at the World Cup in Qatar, but had sewn on a Santos patch hours earlier, and had now been posing for photos for hours.

Pel was king, said Joo de Souza, 58, the scarf-wearing, sunglasses-wearing entrepreneur at 3:30 a.m. He showed the Brazilian spirit to the whole world, showed that Brazil has courage.

Pedro Camargo de Souza, 17, a high school student in the group, said he took public transportation for three hours to arrive. I only came because I am the only Santos fan in my family, he said. They thought I was crazy, but what were they going to do? As they approached the entrance, stadium workers ordered the group into a single line and led them away. Good evening, said a manager. Or good morning. At 3:40 a.m., they walked through the gate and onto the field. Silence fell over the crew. It was just a faint sound of Pel singing a samba tune, my heritage a song he released in 2006 that was replayed in the stadium as he lay in state. Many of the men held their phones aloft, filming the flowers; the flag that said: “Long live the king!”. and the Jumbotron with an image of a crown. Then, as they approached Pels’ body at midfield, lying in a dark coffin, covered with flowers and wrapped in a veil, the silence broke into a roar of more than 100 men. It was one of Santos’ fan clubs, shouting a team song, waving four large flags and lighting a flag in a pre-dawn tribute alongside Pels’ coffin.

All nine men looked at him in awe, but the line kept moving. Within three minutes, the group was back outside. I cried, said Camargo, the high school student. I would do it 10 more times, a thousand. I would do it as many times as Pel scored.

They gathered again near a van selling grilled sandwiches. They exchanged contacts and summed up the moment. Some went home. Others would stay on the road or sleep in their car before the funeral procession through the streets later that day, ending at the cemetery where Pels’ casket would be placed in an above-ground grave. Now he rests in peace, Joo de Souza said. But his inheritance, his reign, will be eternal.

