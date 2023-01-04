Calgary shooting victim remembered as hard-working family man: ‘He was just a great dad’ – Calgary

The family of a man killed in a New Year’s Day shooting is remembering him as a hardworking man who always put family first.

Stallone Leonard Mark Clare, known as Stallone Musqua to his family and friends, was 31 years old.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the northwest Ranchlands area of ​​the city around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived in the 6900 block of Ranchero Road NW to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and Musqua was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. The event is suspected to be targeted.

Kennedy Musqua, his niece who lives in Saskatchewan, said her uncle moved to Calgary to start a new life after he was stabbed in the eye several years ago.

“He was coming out (to Calgary) for work… He was recovering for a couple of years and he wanted to go back to work and leave and start a better life without negative people,” she told Global News.

Musqua said her uncle would play video games with her every morning before starting his 12-hour shift at a local carpentry business, a tradition she holds dear.

She also said he was a good father who tried to support his five children whenever he could.

“Every morning before he went to work, we played our video game together. That was something we did every day, every morning, and we talked about life and things like that,” she said.

“I’m really going to miss that about him… He was just an amazing dad. He loved his children and tried to be a really good father to all of them.

“He was also funny. He was one of the funniest people. Everyone who knew him would say he’s very funny.”

Currently, Musqua and her family are trying to raise money to bring his body back to Saskatchewan. She held one up GoFundMe page for her uncle to cover the funeral and transportation expenses.

“We’re Aboriginal so we’re very traditional. We usually have a wake and a funeral for the person who has passed on in our family,” she said.

“It’s very important that we can get him back to Saskatchewan so we can get him started and have all his family and friends around him as we bury him.”

A wake is a traditional practice in many First Nations and Metis communities to honor and remember a deceased family member, according to the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation.

It is a time to support the family, for family members to visit each other and to visit the dead. The following activities vary from family to family and from culture to culture.

Musqua is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. She said she has not received any information from the police about the investigation.

“My family was separated and came from different countries. It was so unexpected and nobody was really ready to travel across Canada on New Year’s Day,” she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

With files from Demi Knight, Global News.