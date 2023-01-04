China opposes discriminatory Covid travel restrictions on destination countries





Chinese officials are calling the Covid-related restrictions on travelers from China “discriminatory.” getty H Nearly an hour after China announced it was lifting quarantine requirements for international arrivals and allowing travel abroad for Chinese citizens, the country’s largest online travel agency, Ctrip, showed a 10-fold jump in destination searches. external, a sure sign of citizens. eager to start the journey again. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Now, a week later, the country is attacking dozens of nations that impose discriminatory Covid restrictions on travelers departing from China, saying it amounted to political manipulation. We do not believe that the entry restriction measures that some countries have taken against China are based on science, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday. regular press conference in Beijing. Some of these measures are disproportionate and simply unacceptable. We firmly reject the use of Covid measures for political purposes and will take appropriate measures in response to various situations through the principle of reciprocity. Starting Sunday, January 8, travelers to China will only be required to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. This is a significant relaxation of China’s zero-Covid strategy. Foreign travelers have essentially been banned from entering China since 2020, with some exceptions for business or those visiting family members. But a growing number of countries are reluctant to welcome travelers from China, citing China’s high rate of Covid infections and a lack of information on variants as causes for concern. The United States will begin requiring Covid-19 tests for travelers from China starting January 5. All air passengers aged two years or older will need a negative result from a test taken within 48 hours before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. Just three days before China’s announcement, the US State Department had republished it Level 3 Travel Tipsencouraging Americans to reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau due to increased cases of COVID-19, arbitrary enforcement of local laws and restrictions related to COVID-19. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Economically, splurge-minded Chinese tourists are highly valued, as they tend to spend more than visitors from other countries by a wide margin. In the period before the 2018 pandemic, for example, China’s 3 million visitors spent over $36 billion, according to data from the US Travel Association. By comparison, Canada’s 21.2 million visitors spent $22.1 billion in the US that same year. We look forward to welcoming Chinese travelers to the United States. The Biden administration’s approach to Covid testing is reasonable and appreciated, US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. Covid test requirements for travelers from China will also be put in place in Canada, France, the UK, Italy and Spain. Across Asia and the Pacific, Covid testing will be required for travelers from China to Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and India. In northern Africa, Morocco is taking a tougher stance; is banning arrivals from China starting today.

