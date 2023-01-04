US News & World Report is changing the way it ranks law schools





CNN

–



US News & World Report is changing the formula used to determine the list of best law schools after several prestigious institutions decided to leave the famous ranking.

In one letter to law school deans published Monday, the publication announced it would place less emphasis on surveys that ask academic administrators, lawyers and judges to rate the quality of institutions and more emphasis on measures such as bar exam pass rates and employment outcomes. According to the letter, the changes stem from conversations with more than 100 deans and representatives of law faculties.

From completing extensive surveys to giving us feedback, we’ve worked collaboratively to create fair and objective standards for an important academic discipline while offering students a wide range of choices among nearly 200 schools. We’ve helped expand the universe of popular law schools beyond the club of Ivy League schools of the last century, wrote Bob Morse, US News’ chief data strategist, and Stephanie Salmon, senior vice president of data strategy and information.

But we recognize that legal education is neither monolithic nor static, and that rankings, by becoming so widely accepted, may not incorporate the individual nuances of each school into the larger goal of using a common data set.

The changes in the rankings follow a recent exodus from top law schools, as well as years of criticism from some in higher education. Yale and Harvard Law Schools announced last November that they would no longer participate in the ranking process, arguing that the publications’ methodology discouraged institutions from supporting careers in the public interest and providing aid to those most in need. . At least a dozen other law schools followed suit.

US News addressed some of those criticisms in its latest announcement, saying it would change how it scores graduates who pursue public interest scholarships or further study.

Under it previous methodologygraduate students who received scholarships from their schools to support them in public interest careers were effectively counted as unemployed, as were those enrolled in doctoral or master’s programs, the Dean of the Law School of Yale, Heather Gerken. pointed out in a statement last year. US News said future years’ rankings would give full weight to such students.

Gerken and Harvard Law School Dean John Manning also raised concerns about how US News calculates student debt loads. The ranking currently does not factor in loan forgiveness programs, which graduates in service-oriented jobs often rely on to pay off their debts.

In short, when law schools devote resources to encouraging students to pursue careers in the public interest, U.S. News mischaracterizes them as low-employment schools with high debt loads, Gerken wrote last year. This backward approach discourages law schools across the country from supporting students who dream of a career of service.

US News acknowledged those concerns, as well as others about how the rankings affect the distribution of financial aid and the socioeconomic diversity of law school classes, but said changes on those fronts would require more time and discussion.

Despite the changes, Yale Law School said it stands by its decision to withdraw from the ranking process.

“Having a window into the operations and decision-making process at US News in recent weeks has only cemented our decision to stop participating in the rankings,” Gerken said in a statement to CNN.

Harvard Law School declined to comment.

US News said it will still rank law schools that do not participate in its surveys using publicly available data, but will publish more detailed profiles of schools that do respond.

We maintain that data beyond rankings, whether collected by US News or the American Bar Association, is an essential resource for students navigating the complex admissions process and seeking to evaluate the important but costly education you provide, Morse writes. and Salmon.