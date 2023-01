US News & World report on law school rankings changing as schools withdraw

US News & World Report announced Monday that it would make multiple changes to the way it ranks law schools after several high-profile institutions fell from the rankings in recent months. US News has one of the most popular college ranking systems and has been embroiled in controversy after major institutions such as Harvard Law, Yale Law, Columbia Law and others criticized the ranking metrics and said they would no longer cooperate with them. In a letter to “Law School Deans” and posted on its website, US News announced some changes to the way it will rank schools. The most important include placing less weight on peer evaluations of schools by academics, lawyers and judges, giving full weight to schools that offer scholarships to students who go into public service, and giving credit to schools for students who choose to pursue postgraduate degrees. Robert Morse, chief data strategist for US News, and Stephanie Salmon, senior vice president for data and information strategy for the publication, said in the letter that they are also working on criteria for loan aid, need-based aid and “diversity and social-economic considerations”, but this will take more time to develop. The letter says the changes came after conversations with more than 100 law school deans and officials, where the source revealed the schools wanted them to focus “more weight on outcomes, such as bar passage and employment outcomes.” . The changes were also announced after more than 10 law schools said they would no longer provide US News data about their institutions. Among the main complaints about these schools was the weight given to peer reviews of the institutions and the undervaluation of scholarships to help more lawyers enter public service. With no president, the line of succession is again two Democratic women spending the day throwing shade at Republicans

Harvard Law School Dean John Manning took aim at the ranking’s debt metric in the school’s announcement that they were leaving the ranking, saying it encouraged schools to admit only wealthy individuals who could afford to pay and not considered school loan forgiveness programs. . “We’ve helped expand the universe of popular law schools beyond the club of Ivy League schools of the last century. But we recognize that legal education is neither monolithic nor static, and that the rankings, having become so widely accepted, may not capture the individual nuances of each school in the larger goal of using a common data set, US News said in a statement. It also said it will continue to list schools that do not cooperate and provide data, as many are publicly available, but schools that do provide data will receive more detailed profiles of their institutions.

