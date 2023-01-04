In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and inspired by one of Central Perk’s coffee offerings, Creamer brings a taste of the orange couch to life

BROOMFIELD, Colo., January 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Remove the fountain and open the umbrellas! International Delight, one of the country’s leading coffee creamer brands, is transporting coffee lovers from their kitchen tables to the most iconic orange couch in sitcom history with a new limited edition FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Cream, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Inspired by Central Perk’s eagle-eyed Manhattan Mocha coffee FRIENDS superfans may have seen it on the chalkboard menu of famous coffee shops, the boldly flavored cream contains hints of hazelnut, a bite of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan. One sip and you’ll think: Hazelnut? Good. Mocha? Good.

Can this news European Union any better?! Yes! On shelves now nationwide, the new International Delight FRIENDSThemed cream is also available in a Zero Sugar variety. This cream is the perfect company if you are on VACATION coffee break, ie

“FRIENDS is one of the most iconic and watched television shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations that our consumers will love, the choice to create a cream flavor inspired by FRIENDS it couldn’t be more clear”, he said Callie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Satisfaction. “As Americans increasingly seek to recreate their favorite coffee shop experiences at home, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha Creamer is endorsed by Central Perk.”

FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha marks International Delight’s third limited-edition ice cream collaboration with Warner Bros. in just two years. IN December 2020the beloved cream brand released a seasonal line of creams inspired by Buddy the Elf from the classic holiday movie, Elf. And just this year, International Delight debuted the iconic Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory as her muse. With the new FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha, International Delight continues to prove its leadership in both flavor blends and relevant pop culture offerings.

Both Hazelnut Mocha Creamer bottles feature iconography inspired by the show, including the Central Perk sign and silhouettes of everyone’s six favorite friends on a purple background that matches the paint color of the girls’ apartment. It’s almost too pretty to drink! Almost.

International pleasure FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creams are available in 32 oz. bottle with an SRP of $3.99 IN leading retailers nationwide for a limited time only. So put on your flats, grab your lobster and get this exciting new cream now before it’s gone New York minute!

Visit International Delight’s Web page or follow the brand Instagram, Facebook, TIK Tok, AND I tweet and make sure you know that we know you know about all the latest and beloved flavors of the brand’s flagship ice cream. It is not known what International Delight will target next.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight has transformed cups of coffee into moments that inspire joy, self-expression and togetherness through the distinctive aromas of bold cream. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer to the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled pleasure at every point and turn the room they leave for creamers into room for party. Bringing people together with flavors that inspire joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass retailers and food service outlets nationwide. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a certified B corporation, Danone North America is committed to creating economic and social value, nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong brand portfolio includes: ActiviaDanActiveDanimalsDannoEvianHappy family Organic, honest to goodness, Horizon Organic, International Delight, Light + Fit, OikosSilkSo Delicious Pa Milk, STKTwo good onesWallaby Organic and YoCrunch. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 manufacturing locations across the US and Canada, Danone’s mission in North America is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp status, visit https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Products WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home decor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation and game studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

