US News & World Report revises its law school rankings, but Yale won’t be back

This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Dive Summary: US News & World Report said Monday that it will be reworked how it determines its influential ranking of law schools after several institutions, including many in the top spot, ended their cooperation with the list at the end of last year.

The ratings will give more weight to schools whose graduates move on to an advanced degree program, or to school-funded scholarships where they can work for low wages. This change responds to criticism that the ranking of law faculties has penalized institutions that promote careers in public service.

The publication’s methodology will also stop relying so heavily on a survey that academics, lawyers and judges fill out about their perceptions of law schools, which accounted for 40% of the schools’ scores for the 2023 rankings. She did not share its new exact formula. Dive Insight: US News tweaks its formula to stem the tide of law schools rejecting the rankings, which began with Yale and Harvard in November. Since then, many other law schools including most in the top 15 of the latest US News list have said they will no longer submit ranking data. Their reasons for revolting vary. But often, schools say the rankings put those who want to prepare students for public interest jobs at a disadvantage. magazine replied saying would still rank those law schools. Much of the information used to create the database is available through the American Bar Association. In a new statement Monday, US News officials said they met with more than 100 deans and law school representatives in recent weeks and came up with a new plan for the rankings. They reiterated that they will still rank all law schools, but said they plan to release more in-depth profiles of those who willingly provide their data. We’ve helped expand the universe of popular law schools beyond the club of Ivy League schools of the last century, write Robert Morse, US News’ chief data strategist, and Stephanie Salmon, its senior vice president for data and strategy. information. letter to law school officials. But we recognize that legal education is neither monolithic nor static, and that rankings, having become so widely accepted, may not capture the individual nuances of each school in the larger goal of using a common data set, they wrote. IN a special mission for prospective law students, US News executives said they would not ban the ranking entirely, as some critics have called for. For now, the changes in the law school’s rankings have not appeased all critics. Yale Law School still won’t return to the rankings, Dean Heather Gerken said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Having a window into the operations and decision-making process at US News in recent weeks has only cemented our decision to stop participating in the rankings,” Gerken said. A spokesman for Harvard Law School declined to comment on the US News report. The US News rankings, especially those aimed at college students, have long come under fire for using flawed and easily gamed metrics like reputation polls. Further, while colleges often tout high positions on US News lists, they also privately object to too drastically shaping institutional decision-making as leaders try to climb the ladder. Experts have said The weakening of the law school rankings likely won’t derail the widely followed Best Undergraduate Colleges list, though it could cause US News to adjust its methodology for it as well. Not every law school leaves the rankings has been high on the list. In fact, lower-ranked colleges may have more to lose by avoiding the rankings, since they often don’t attract as much attention as the Ivy League and similar counterparts. Megan Carpenter, dean of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, said in an emailed statement that US News’ edits are too little, too late and too vague. Carpenter noted that the magazine has not released exactly how it will change its formula. The University of New Hampshire School of Law is tied for 105th in the latest US News rankings. Yale is number 1. Carpenter also criticized US News for not addressing perceived problems with its auxiliary law school rankings, which evaluate specific academic programs within schools. All of these are determined entirely by peer reviews, Carpenter said. They don’t measure essential factors like the breadth and depth of curricular offerings, the quality of the student experience, employment outcomes or employer satisfaction, Carpenter said.

