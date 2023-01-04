Teledyne Acquires ChartWorld International | Business Wire





THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) (Teledyne) announced today that it has acquired ChartWorld International Limited and subsidiaries (ChartWorld). ChartWorld, headquartered in Cyprus with additional locations in Hamburg, Singapore, Vancouver and Tokyo, is a leading provider of digital marine navigation equipment and software offered through an affordable subscription-based model. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Commercial marine subscribers to ChartWorlds Software as a Service (SaaS) receive free type-approved Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), a lifetime warranty and 24/7 global support. ChartWorld also offers digital electronic navigational charts (ENC) and other geospatial software and services, including digital route estimation and trip planning, as well as ground software for fleet monitoring and risk assessment. ChartWorld subsidiary SevenCs has a long and proud history of participation in the development of standards related to the electronic display of marine charts. Today, SevenCs continues to provide ENC manufacturing and distribution software, as well as software development kits for the display of marine electronic signs compliant with marine standards to other navigation system OEMs. ChartWorlds marine navigation software and hardware bridges a product and technology gap between our Teledyne Marine and Raymarine businesses, said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, the acquisition adds to our software capabilities and recurring revenue while expanding our customer base to include commercial safety of life at sea (SOLAS) vessels and their commercial fleet operators. We are pleased to have now completed our second acquisition for the Teledyne FLIR and Raymarine organizations in the last six months. About Teledyne Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems products and software. Teledyne’s operations are located primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com. Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995, regarding the acquisition of a company. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors, as well as market and economic conditions beyond the control of either company, could change the expected results. There are additional risks associated with international business operations, including those arising from United States and foreign government policies and regulatory changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005629/en/Teledyne-Acquires-ChartWorld-International The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos