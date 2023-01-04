People in Aviation January 2023 | AINonline

Accurate flight promoted Bill Hoback to the COO. Hoback has worked for Precise Flight for more than a decade, starting in sales and most recently serving as general manager. Prior to joining Precise Flight, Hoback worked for Cessna Aircraft in assembly, quality, flight line, customer service and special projects.

Richard Ziskind has been appointed chief commercial officer i Alerion Aviation. Ziskind has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, most recently serving as VP and managing director for Crystal Luxury Air. Prior to that, he held senior positions with major multi-fleet airlines, private jet companies and special aircraft platforms for major commercial programs, international government entities and heads of state.

Robert Thor Dranitzke is united Solairus Aviationexecutive management team. Dranitzke brings 25 years of operational, financial and executive leadership experience across the aviation industry, having most recently co-founded Milestone Aviation Group, where he also served as managing director and chief commercial officer. In addition, he previously held the role of COO at NetJets Europe and currently serves on the board of Omni Helicopters International.

Silver air promoted Chuck Stumpf to the president of sales and purchasing. Stumpf has more than two decades of business aviation experience and joined Silver Air in 2014, previously serving as president of business development. Prior to that, he founded and served as president of his own private sales, acquisitions and consulting services company.

Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) board of directors was elected Josh Krotecchief executive of First Aviation Services, to serve as its president in 2023. Krotec succeeds Terrell Siegfried– Nordam’s assistant general counsel and corporate secretary – who will remain on the board. Krotec has been engaged in the volunteer leadership of the association for several years, serving as chair of government affairs prior to his election to the board in 2019. Gary FortnerVP of engineering for Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, elected for third time to serve as ARSA vp; Bob Mabe, director of regulatory compliance for HAECO Americas, will serve as the association’s treasurer; AND Rob RoedtsColumbia Helicopters vp of aircraft solutions, and jonathan silvapresident and CEO of AeroKool Aviation, were elected to initial one-year terms on the board.

RTCA– a private, non-profit association founded in 1935 as the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics – called NBAA COO Chris Rocheleau to its board of directors, succeeding the outgoing NBAA COO Steve Brown. Rocheleau joins Dr. Kerry Buckleyvp for My Center for Advanced Aviation System Development, as new members.

Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) announced new appointments to its executive committee for 2023. AIA was elected Tom Gentilpresident and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems, to serve as chairman of the board of governors and Theodore “Ted” Colbert IIIexecutive vice president of Boeing and president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, to serve as vice chairman. Eric Fanning has been re-elected as president and CEO of the AIA.

Brett Pierson was promoted by Textron Aviation in the role of senior VP of defense and special missions, which includes serving as president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense. Pierson has been head of defense strategy and sales for the past two years and will succeed Tom Hammoor, who is retiring after serving in the role for seven years. Pierson is a former Navy officer and pilot who joined Textron Aviation Defense in 2017 as a senior test pilot.

Crystal Gordon was named by Gogo as executive vp, general counsel and secretary, with success Margee Elias, who is retired. Gordon’s aviation career spans more than 20 years, including similar roles at Era Helicopters and Air Methods. She joins Gogo from Bristow Group, where she served as deputy general counsel, head of government affairs and corporate secretary since 2020.

Heads Up Technologies hired Channel Eric as vp of engineering. Canal has previously held leadership positions with aerospace companies, including 12 years at Panasonic Avionics developing in-flight entertainment, connectivity and cabin (IFE&C) systems. He also spent 13 years at Thales in roles ranging from software development to systems engineering, technical sales and R&D for cabin systems and IFE&C.

National Air Transport Association (NIGHT) appointed Alan Stephensas vp of regulatory affairs following John McGraw. Stephens was previously the acting deputy director of the FAA Flight Standards office of air carrier safety assurance. McGraw will take on a new role within the organization as senior security advisor.

Mark Duebner was named by JSX as vp of corporate real estate and airport affairs. Duebner has more than 25 years of experience, most recently serving as director of the city of Dallas’ aviation department, overseeing Dallas Love Field, Dallas Executive Airport and Dallas Vertiport for the past 12 years. In his new role, Duebner is tasked with expanding JSX’s national and international footprint, liaising with airport authorities and field agents to help steer the operator’s future growth plans and expansion efforts. of the charter of scheduled aircraft.

Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) appointed Michael Caflisch, founder of Strategy1 Advisors, as its executive director. Caflisch brings more than 40 years of industry experience to CABA, having spent 26 years with Boeing in multiple roles and leading the Aircraft Performance Group as its CEO.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems promoted Travis Fleshman to the general manager and John Harris to the maintenance manager of its facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Fleshman has been with Stevens since 2014 in various positions, from aircraft technician to maintenance manager. Harris joined Stevens in 2004 and has previously served as an aircraft technician, crew chief and, most recently, in a customer-facing position as a technical service representative.

Clint Bloom AND Jennifer Skelton were employed by Gulfstream Aerospace as regional sales managers for customer support. Bloom has more than 22 years of aviation experience, spending the last seven in corporate aviation maintenance, repair and sales. He will support customers in Arizona and Northern California. Skelton brings more than 15 years of aviation experience to Gulfstream, specializing in supply chain, sales and customer service. She is now responsible for supporting customers in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

SmartJets hired Konstantin Kozenko as sales director, focusing on international sales in Eastern Europe, and Yvette Clack as a key sales support and market analyst at its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport facility. Kozenko’s previous experience includes founding the aviation brokerage company FlyConstant in 2012 and working with aircraft management companies, charter operators, cargo operators, service providers and maintenance facilities, including ExecuJet, AirX, MNG Airlines, ACASS and Swan Aviation. Clack has previous experience as sales director at Wheels Up and regional sales manager at Jetex.

Idris Abdelaziz was hired by Jetcraft as sales director to strengthen the company’s established footprint in the EMEA region. Before joining Jetcraft, Abdelaziz was a managing partner at Swiss aircraft broker AeroProp, following an eight-year career in investment banking. In his new role, he will manage Jetcraft’s sales, acquisitions and trades in 19 territories, including France, Benelux, Southern Europe and North Africa.

Awards and Honors

Will Cutter and Cutter Aviation were entered into International Air and Space Hall of Fame at the San Diego Air and Space Museum. The recognition “commemorates over 94 years of commitment to aviation and the Cutter family’s hard work and dedication to the industry,” according to the company. Cutter Aviation was founded in 1928 by William P. Cutter and is now under the leadership of the third generation of the family, making it the oldest family-owned and operated FBO in the world. Under Will Cutter’s leadership, the family business has expanded from two locations to eleven, with facilities spread across the Southwest providing fuel/airline services, maintenance and avionics solutions, aircraft charter and management, and aircraft sales .

F. Roger Hardestythe founder of Bizjet International, entered the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on November 17. Hardesty, a diversified real estate builder and developer, began his career in concrete finishing in 1959 in Tulsa. He founded and operated more than 25 different business ventures including Mid-Continent Concrete, Alliance Transportation, United States Aviation and Quarry Landfill. Today, the Hardesty Family owns and operates a chain of independent FBOs, worldwide aircraft charter services and Black Hawk helicopter crane businesses. As a pilot, Hardesty has logged more than 14,000 flight hours with 15 ATP jet ratings, including the Gulfstream 550, Northrop F-5A and F-5B, and Sikorsky Black Hawk. He has also performed at air shows and television commercials in his Northrop F-5A.

The final flight

James “Jim” C. Ladd Jr.-former Union Pacific Railroad chief pilot, writer and AIN contributor – passed away on October 7 at the age of 76. Ladd learned to fly at an early age from his father, James Sr., a World War II flight instructor and pioneer in corporate aviation. He served in Vietnam and later became a corporate pilot where he flew for over 40 years. During his distinguished career, he had the opportunity to fly many of the earliest corporate jets to the most modern.

Before retiring in 2013, he helped develop the University of Omaha’s flight program and served on its board. Ladd also led the founding of the Nebraska Business Aviation Association to strengthen corporate aviation’s presence in the state. As a writer and contributor to AIN, he wrote numerous pilot reports and articles on new aircraft. In addition, Ladd spent countless hours mentoring young people aspiring to pursue careers in aviation, offering advice and sharing his wisdom.