International Federation of Catholic Universities Catholic Studies Think Tank holds December 2022 meeting





On December 16, Seton Hall University hosted participants from all continents at a Zoom meeting of the Catholic Studies Think Tank of the International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU). At the meeting, Seton Hall’s Catholic Studies Program and Department and its new initiatives emerged as models for international universities to follow in designing and implementing Catholic studies programs. The Catholic Studies Think Tank is run by Seton Hall University, with Ines Murzaku, Ph.D., Director of the Catholic Studies Program and Professor of Religion, as coordinator. Seton Hall University joined the prestigious IFCU in 2021 and has since made many contributions to the organization. Additionally, Seton Hall has benefited from its IFCU membership, creating many connections between Seton Hall and Catholic universities around the world, as well as study abroad opportunities for Seton Hall students and international research and teaching collaborations for faculty. This summer, Katia Passerini, Ph.D., Seton Hall Provost and Executive Vice President, was elected to the IFCU Administrative Board, on which she is now serving a three-year term as the North American representative on the Board. At the Dec. 16 meeting, attendees discussed new resources for Catholic studies programs, as well as collaborative initiatives among Catholic universities. Online and in-person programs were discussed. Two new programs, in particular, attracted a lot of attention. First, the Catholic University of South Sudan, with which Seton Hall began a fruitful partnership in 2021, has established a Catholic Peace Studies minor program under the direction of Reverend Ibiko Morris Masiri, Ph.D., Director of St. John’s Yambio Campus of the Catholic University of South Sudan. Second, Seton Hall’s new Catholic Studies and Social Work program was recognized as a model for potential similar programs internationally. Anthony Nicotera, JD, DSW, MSW, Assistant Professor of Social Work, who collaborated on the formation of the program with Murzak, and Dawn Apgar, Ph.D., Director of the Bachelor of Arts in Social Work program, explained the motivations behind establishing this program and the successes that the new double has already seen. Supported in its expansion by the generous support of the Office of the Provost and the Office of Grants and Research Services Innovation Challenge Grant, the Catholic Social Thought in Action Academy at Seton Hall is the largest framework in which the new dual program of Catholic Studies and Social Work. flourishing. Inspired by Mother Teresa’s spirituality in action, Murzaku, Nicotera, and Apgar have successfully sought ways to expand the program’s reach, with each new development giving Seton Hall students more opportunities to gain valuable work experience by put Catholic social thought into action. Recently, the program announced a prestigious partnership with St. Mary’s University Medical Center. Discussing the recent meeting, Murzaku said, “While facilitating this meeting of the IFCU Catholic Studies Think Tank, I was struck by the similar challenges facing Catholic Studies programs around the world, and how appreciate all meeting participants. collaboration as a way to give students a genuine, universal Catholic Studies experience that immerses them in real-world problems.” She continued, “The beauty of Catholic Studies is that it sees challenges and problems as opportunities and takes a broad view of the whole person, the whole human race. We understand that by working together, we can solve problems and relieve suffering, bringing Christ to the world. Our Catholic Studies and Social Work dual does just that, and we look forward to finding even more effective ways to use this program as a tool not only to prepare students for their future , but to help them live more mindfully and fully in the present.”

