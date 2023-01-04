China resumes international travel: Which countries are imposing new restrictions for COVID?

Countries are imposing new COVID-19 measures on travelers coming from China as international travel resumes.

In the EU, France, Ital and Spain were the first countries to tighten rules for travelers from China in response to rising cases.

On Tuesday 3 January, EU countries agreed on a coordinated approach to the changing COVID-19 situation, according to the European Health Union. Exact details have yet to be announced, but could include monitoring, surveillance and sequencing for new variants; testing and vaccination requirements; and hygiene and health measures for air passengers.

Italy was the first EU country to tighten restrictions, ordering COVID-19 antigen swabs and sequencing of the virus for all travelers arriving from China, the health minister announced last month.

Spain became the second European country to announce COVID restrictions on travelers from China, who will now have to provide a negative test result or proof of vaccination.

After initially stating that it was unnecessary to increase border controls, France has announced that it will require a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 48 hours before boarding for all travelers arriving from China starting January 5.

The Belgian mayor has also called for the reintroduction of COVID checks for tourists entering from China. The government announced on Monday that it will test sewage from planes arriving from China for new COVID variants as part of new steps against the spread of the coronavirus.

ofuk has taken back the U.S. from its original statement that it has no plans to restore testing for COVID-19 for those arriving from China. As of Jan. 5, it will require a negative test for COVID-19 before departure, the Department of Health said Friday.

China has hit back at the targeted entry restrictions, saying they lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said on Tuesday that the country is “firmly opposed to such practices” and threatened revenge.

What other countries have imposed COVID restrictions on arrivals from China?

Elsewhere, Australia, Canada,IndiaIsrael, Malaysia, Morocco, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan and the US have introduced additional COVID measures for arrivals from China.

After initially saying it would not reintroduce testing, Australia has announced that travelers arriving from China will have to present a negative test for COVID-19 from January 5.

Air travelers in Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said.

India has mandated a negative test report for COVID-19 for travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Passengers from these countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.

Israel’s newly appointed Health Minister Aryeh Deri has announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China, according to the Times of Israel.

Malaysia has put additional tracking and surveillance measures in place. It will screen all incoming travelers for fever and test sewage from planes arriving from China for COVID-19.

Morocco will impose a ban on people coming from China of all nationalities from January 3.

Qatar will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.

Japan says it will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from China, with those who test positive having to spend a week in quarantine. Tokyo also plans to restrict airlines that increase flights to China.

South Korea has introduced PCR tests on arrival for people coming from China. From January 5, the country will also require a negative test result within 48 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure. Restrictions are also being imposed on short-term visas for Chinese citizens.

PCR testing on arrival has been introduced for all passengers on direct flights from China to Taiwan, as well as on ships to two offshore islands.

The Philippines is also considering imposing tests and has increased surveillance of symptomatic passengers arriving from China.

US government officials are also increasing controls, citing concerns about the “lack of transparent data” coming from BeijingStarting Jan. 5, all air passengers two years of age and older will require a negative test result no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Why are countries worried about travelers coming from China?

In recent weeks, China has rapidly eased its strictures COVID Rules amid civil unrest. The sudden change in policy is said to have left its health system overwhelmed as the virus spreads largely unchecked.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported three new deaths from COVID on Tuesday, one on Monday. However, these numbers are inconsistent with what funeral parlors report, as well as with the experience of much less populated countries behind them. reopened.

“There are growing concerns in the international community going forward COVID-19 increases in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genome sequence data, reported by the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” US officials said in December.

In Italy, Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai on December 26, and the results showed that almost one in two passengers was infected.

What are the rules for people traveling to China?

China said in December it would lift its quarantine requirements for incoming travelers starting Jan. 8. It will also restart the release visas for residents to travel abroad.

This is a major step towards easing restrictions on its borders, which have been largely closed since 2020. Rules have been gradually eased in recent weeks to facilitate domestic and international travel.

Hong Kong also said it would remove most of the remainder Restrictions for COVID.

Online searches for flights out of China rose in December from record lows, but residents and travel agencies suggested that a return to anything like normal would take several months, as caution prevails for now.