Exclusive: World Bank seeks more funding to address climate change, other crises – document

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) – The World Bank is looking to greatly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises and will negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and debt relief. lending cloud, according to an “evolution roadmap” seen by Reuters on Monday.

The guidance document – sent to shareholder governments – marks the start of a negotiation process to change the bank’s mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model used since its creation at the end of World War II World.

The World Bank’s management aims to have specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity ready for approval by the Development Committee of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in October, according to the document.

A World Bank spokesman said the document aimed to detail the scope, approach and timeline for the evolution, with regular updates to stakeholders and decisions later in the year.

Reform of multilateral development banks has been a topic of fierce debate in recent months as developing countries face mounting pressure from inflation, energy and food shortages fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, slowing growth, rising debt of debt and increased vulnerability to climate shocks.

The pressures highlighted the inadequacy of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) structures—designed at the end of World War II to focus on rebuilding peacetime economies—to deal with current global disasters.

RATING AAA to stay

The development lender will explore options such as a potential new equity raise, changes to its capital structure to unlock more lending and new financing tools such as private sector loan guarantees and other ways to mobilize more private capital, according to the document.

But the World Bank Group (WBG) is unwilling to bow to demands from some nonprofits to abandon its long-term high credit rating to increase lending, stating: “Management will consider all options that increase WBG’s capacity while maintaining the AAA rating of WBG’s entities.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on the World Bank and others to revamp their business models to increase lending and leverage private capital to finance investments that benefit the world more broadly, such as aid to middle-income countries to move away from coal power.

A spokesman for the US Treasury declined to comment on the World Bank document.

A spokesman for Britain’s foreign office said the UK “strongly supports” the World Bank’s proposals to consider all options to further increase support for emerging and developing economies.

The bank said proposals under consideration include higher legal lending limits, lower capital requirements on loans and the use of callable capital – money pledged but unpaid by member governments – for lending.

Development experts say this change would greatly increase the amount of lending compared to the current capital structure, which uses only paid-up capital.

“The challenges facing the world require a massive step up in support from the international community,” the bank said in the document. “For WBG to continue to play a central role in development and climate finance, it will take a concerted effort from both shareholders and management to increase WBG’s financing capacity.”

UNPOSTED FUNDING

The guidance document warns that increased lending for climate change, health care, food security and other needs may require a capital increase to increase the capacity of the World Bank’s middle-income lending arm, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. IBRD).

The IBRD’s $13 billion capital increase in 2018 “was designed to prepare for a mid-decade crisis, rather than multiple, overlapping crises,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the effects of accelerating climate change, the document said. The IBRD’s crisis buffers are likely to be exhausted by mid-2023, he said.

Another option, according to the roadmap, is for the World Bank’s shareholder countries to increase periodic contributions to the world’s poorest countries’ lenders’ fund, the International Development Association (IDA), which have declined in recent years despite growing needs. .

The roadmap also offers the possibility of creating a new concessional lending trust fund for middle-income countries that would focus on global public goods and be similar in structure to the IDA, with regular top-ups that would be separated from the bank’s capital structure.

“Such a fund could attract bilateral donor resources separate from shareholder budget lines that support WBG and potentially include donors beyond shareholders,” such as private foundations, the bank said.

But environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth said the proposal did not go far enough and World Bank shareholders needed to be assured the lender was not “part of the problem”.

“A true evolutionary leader must commit to ending funding for fossil fuels, industrial animal agriculture, petrochemical infrastructure, false corporate-friendly solutions and harmful activities in biodiversity hotspots,” said Luisa Abbott Galvao, Senior International Policy Campaign for Friends of the Earth. in an emailed statement.

The World Bank also said that the evolution of its mission to increase climate lending while maintaining good development results will require additional staff and budgetary resources, which have fallen by 3% in real terms over the past 15 years.

