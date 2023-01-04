Walt Disney’s Other Mouse | Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

While Walt Disney used various commercial and business aircraft to support his many entertainment, entrepreneurial and philanthropic projects, the one most closely associated with the man and his dreams was his beloved Grumman Gulfstream I.

Think about it: In one way or another, whether through movies, television or a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, the talents of Walter Elias (Walt) Disney have touched all of our lives.

Disney was a gifted storyteller and visionary with unusual curiosity. And one thing he was particularly interested in was the various means by which one could visit distant places.

It’s a small world after all

“Walt was interested in all forms of transportation. We all know how much he loved trains, but he was also intrigued by ocean liners,” explained Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives. “He traveled the country extensively by train and made frequent stops in Europe.”

Cline said Disney was also intrigued by aviation. In 1911, when he was 10 years old, he and his older brother Roy ran two miles to watch Calbraith Perry Rodgers land in Physics is coming Wright Flyer EX at Swope Park in Kansas City during the first transcontinental flight.

But while various factors kept flying out of reach, they never left his heart. It wasn’t until years later, during one of his trips to Paris, that Walt finally realized his dream of flying.

“Walt was in Paris at the end of World War I, and while on tour, he saw a French military plane sitting in a field,” explained Ed Ovalle, senior archivist at the Walt Disney Archives. “He wanted to take a flight but the officers told him it was only for French military personnel.”

His philosophy was, “the way to start is to stop talking and start doing.” So, he did. As he told the story, Disney later said, “But the 50 francs I had saved made a French aviation mechanic wink at the law, and I thirsted to fly contentedly for the first time.”

Walt Disney’s Gulfstream I (nicknamed the Mouse) was used not only for travel, but after his death in 1966, increasingly for educational and charitable programs.

Disney goes into business aviation with a queen

While Disney understood the benefits that aviation would bring to his growing film production business, aviation in the 1930s and ’40s, like ink and ink animation, was very expensive. But as his business grew, he increasingly used commercial flights to meet his travel needs. Aviation introduced him to a new world of efficiency and flexibility.

“In the late 1950s and early ’60s, he was traveling so much between California and his various projects in the central and eastern U.S. that he decided to try private aviation,” Cline said. “He started chartering airplanes out of Burbank and then in 1963 bought his first airplane, a new Beechcraft Queen Air 80.”

But as capable as the Queen Air was, as its projects continued to grow and spread across the country, its limited speed and range could not keep up with Disney’s demanding schedule.

“In particular, he was making frequent trips to New York in preparation for the 1964 World’s Fair,” Ovalle added. “To make those trips easier, Walt bought a new Grumman Gulfstream I turboprop. Now he can get from California to New York nonstop.”

While there were certainly early-generation business jets available to him, Disney was sold on the Gulfstream’s long, large and comfortable 15-seat cabin.

“Gulfstream allowed him to no longer rely on commercial airlines. He could set his own schedule and go wherever he wanted,” Ovalle said. “He had several projects in the works, and the plane allowed him to visit a lot of airports that the airlines didn’t serve.”

An interesting side note is that the Gulfstream’s original N number was 732G, which it held until 1963 when it was changed to 234mm. While “Mickey Mouse” would seem like the perfect “vanity plate,” according to Ovalle, the company didn’t ask for the number; it was what the FAA changed it to. Maybe it was just Oklahoma City’s way of paying homage to Disney.

However, it wasn’t long before the N234MM was nicknamed the “Rat”. Cline added that as air traffic controllers became aware of the plane’s owner, he was often called Nov 234 Mickey Mouse.

“He really loved his flying office,” Cline said. “There was no time wasted when he flew. He can have his home team The imagineers on board, who worked point by point. That was Walt. The airplane was a great business tool for him.”

And while Disney wasn’t a licensed pilot, he enjoyed spending time on the flight deck. Another sign of his interest in flying, his crew had his favorite seat – in the back, left corner of the cockpit – equipped with an altimeter, a Mickey Mouse watch and a dedicated phone that could use it to talk to the pilots.

With its reach and ability to land at smaller airports, Cline explained that the big turboprop engine was a huge asset when Disney and his crew went on scouting missions looking for locations and details for new attractions or movies. .

“For example, because Walt was passionate about accuracy when they began researching the setting for a new Disneyland attraction, they flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to visit the famous Castillo San Felipe del Morro,” said Cline. “It became one of the locations found in our Pirates of the Caribbean attractions.”

And, of course, there were frequent trips from California to Central Florida as Disney and the team began “Project Florida.” It was probably the regularity of those interchanges that the decision was made to upgrade to a new Gulfstream II aircraft.

Unfortunately, Disney died before the new plane was built, so the order was cancelled.

G1 Recast in New Role

While the Gulfstream’s primary mission was for business use, much loved mousey took frequent family vacations around California and to the Disney family’s weekend home in Palm Springs.

In fact, Disney’s last trip on the Gulfstream was returning from Palm Springs to Anaheim on November 30, 1966.

After his death, the aircraft continued to serve the company’s missions in the western US until it was transferred to full-time operations out of Orlando in 1985.

With Walt Disney World open and flights across the country being taken by jets, mousey became a full-time flying ambassador for the company’s many charitable and educational programs.

After 20 years in that role, on October 8, 1992, Disney’s beloved G1 made its final landing on World Drive at the center of the Disney World property. During its nearly 30 years of service, the G1 had accumulated almost 20,000 flight hours and carried around 83,000 passengers.

“Because of its importance to Walt, the decision was made to make the Gulfstream part of the Backstage Studio Tour at the then-recently-opened Disney-MGM Studios theme park,” Cline said. “After nearly 20 years as an attraction, and with the reimagining of the park, the plane was moved to a non-public location in 2014.”

“That’s when we started trying to decide what to do with it long term,” she added. “Our Imagineers in Orlando took care of it as best they could. The engines and cab had all been removed when it was moved to the lot, but the windows were leaking and there were other areas of corrosion. It would never fly again.”

Walt’s winged mouse gets a new home

After much discussion, Cline said the decision was made to refurbish the exterior of the Gulfstream and ship it to Southern California for display during the D23 Expo, a fan event held in September in Anaheim.

Before it was dismantled and trucked from Orlando to Anaheim, Disney Imagineers repainted the plane in the Walt Disney Productions orange and black scheme Disney’s wife Lillian selected in 1963.

“We were starting the Disney Company’s birthday celebration and felt D23 was a great way to showcase Walt’s airplane,” she explained. “When D23 ended, the aircraft was disassembled and trucked to the Palm Springs Air Museum for long-term display.”

“Everyone here is extremely excited to welcome Walt’s plane to our collection,” said Fred Bell, vice president of the Palm Springs Air Museum. “I saw the plane on display 35 years ago and said it should be in a museum. We’re excited it’s coming here.”

Bell said the plane will initially be housed in the museum’s outdoor exhibit, but a new indoor facility is under construction. The first phase of the exhibition is scheduled to open on December 5 to celebrate Walt’s 101str birthday.

“The plan is to get a donor Gulfstream I to use to replace parts of the airframe that cannot be repaired,” he continued. “Ultimately, we’ll be renovating the cabin and cabin to give visitors a chance to see what it was like when Walt used it.”

“We’re also going to put vinyl covers over the windows, and the one next to Walt’s seat will have his silhouette on the window,” Bell said. “It’s going to be a neat easter egg for Disney fans.”

“Walt had a family vacation home at Smoke Tree Ranch in Palm Springs, which is very close to the airport,” Cline added. “He and his family flew in and out there a lot, and I think I have that mousey exhibiting it in a museum would make him very happy.”