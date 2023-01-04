Gulfstream I helped launch corporate aviation

One of the most popular lines of business jets began in the mid-1950s with something of a leap of faith—to invest in a modern turboprop-engined executive transport that would compete against the vast glut of inexpensive, repurposed jets. the World War II era that had been awkwardly relegated to that role.

After first considering a similar route, adapting its Widgeon piston-engine amphibious transporter or C-1 Trader to the corporate role, Grumman Aircraft Engineering determined the best solution to meet the needs of an expanding base of corporate aviators. located in a new location. , low-wing design with a true standing cockpit.

The company began work in 1956 on what would become the G-159, more commonly known as the Gulfstream I, with the first prototype flying in August 1958. Powered by two Rolls-Royce RB.53 Dart turboprops and offering seating for many With 24 passengers, the GI was designed with key input from early depositors who spent $10,000 each for production slots.

The result was a modern, fast, pressurized corporate jet that seemed built to impress. The long, retractable tricycle landing gear needed to clear the massive Rotol prop blades ensured its presence on the ramp, while the smooth, clean wing offered impressive efficiency, range and speed for the time.

Corporate customers responded, with 200 GIs built over the next decade for buyers as diverse as Walt Disney, Ford Motor Company and NASA. Grumman also explored a stretched version, called the GI-C, for regional airline use; only five were produced.

Nine TC-4C Academe variants were also built as trainers for A-6 Intruder attack aircraft. This adaptation hinted at the GI’s talent as a multipurpose platform, which became more apparent two decades after the last airframe left Grumman’s Bethpage, New York manufacturing facility in 1969.

Now there are only about half a dozen of the model still in service worldwide.

The soul of a warbird

Georgia-based Phoenix Air Group won the first GI in 1989, adding seven more over the next decade and eight more in 1999 when the company bought planes and parts from a government-owned Venezuelan oil supplier.

“GI it’s one of the strongest and most reliable airplanes we’ve ever flown,” said company senior vice president and COO Dent Thompson. That solid construction stemmed from Grumman’s wartime experience, he added, right down to the rudder pedals with openings large enough for a pilot’s leg to pass through, allowing them to maintain yaw control even with an injured leg.

“We’ll also use it as our rest stop when we fly,” laughed Dave Greer, program manager for special missions operations. “Talk to any Gulfstream pilot today and you’ll see the scuff marks on their shoes.”

This was just a legacy GI feature carried over to subsequent aircraft. The basic airframe configuration proved so robust that Grumman, and later Gulfstream Aerospace, continued with the same fuselage and forward cabin on the later GII business jet and through the G550 family.

Phoenix Air operated its GI fleet for more than 30 years in a wide range of roles, from civilian cargo and air ambulance operations to supporting government missions, ranging from radar testing and electronic warfare and simulator training to more clandestine purposes.

For example, the company raised a dedicated GI fleet from Key West, Florida, in support of AeroMarti, an airborne radio (and later television) broadcast platform that broadcast in Cuba until 2014. “We flew for at least six hours at a time, broadcasting Major League Baseball, soap operas and some … ‘commercials,'” said Steve Christopher, vice president for military programs.

Ivan Betancourt, Phoenix Air’s quality assurance manager for Gulfstream aircraft, pointed to the systems GI pioneered that would prove vital to the company decades later. “It was one of the first civilian airplanes with an APU (auxiliary power unit), which was new technology in business aviation,” he said. “We took advantage of this to generate the power needed for special mission equipment.”

However, placing an entire broadcast studio in the GI’s cavernous cabin presented several problems. Even after removing the interior panels and soundproofing, “the system was packed in the back [and] there just wasn’t enough of an air conditioning system to dissipate that heat,” Christopher said. “We flew high enough that the heat radiated through the skin.”

Other missions saw the aircraft flying across the rugged terrain of South America. “We would take off from Guatemala City at night in the middle of storms,” ​​recalled pilot Henry Hiteshew. “Props will ever [throw ice] and hit the fuselage, and then you’ll think you’ll see your family again – but that plane was a tank.”

“I just loved working on the plane,” added Betancourt, who — like Hiteshew — came to Phoenix Air from the former Venezuelan operator. “The GI was not an easy or simple airplane by any means; it was complicated, but it gave me great pleasure to work on the airplane and then to see it perform so well.”

The aircraft also proved surprisingly reliable, even as OEM parts supplies dwindled. Phoenix Air implemented several procedures to keep the plane flying, from installing specialized equipment brackets to replacing the welded control surface skins with riveted panels to facilitate corrosion repairs.

“We got an approval for those repairs and others through an AMOC (alternative means of compliance),” explained Christopher. “The Grumman personnel simply never expected that the GIs would fly as long as they did, or ever thought that their aircraft would be used the way we used it.”

Years later, he continued, “we hosted one of the original GI engineers and showed him around the airplanes and what we had done to keep them flying. It was like his child had grown up. He was just very proud.”

Phoenix Air equipped one GI with radio and television equipment to support the AeroMartis broadcast program in Cuba, which lasted until 2014.

A bitter farewell

Another point of pride came during a family day hosted by Gulfstream Aerospace to showcase its then-new G650 against the backdrop of its previous aircraft lines. Greer noted that Phoenix Air sent a GI and GII business jet to Savannah, Georgia, for the event.

“They parked our GI next to a G650 and guess which line was longer?” he recalled. “People lined up around the block to see inside the GI.”

Even with his special talents in special operations, the GI’s tenure with Phoenix Air ended in October 2021, with newer, more efficient airframes taking over most of his missions. The company hosted a June 2022 luncheon celebrating the aircraft’s time in the fleet, its role in supporting Phoenix Air’s operations and its importance to corporate aviation.

“The mighty GI will live on in the memory of Phoenix Air,” said Thompson.

“It was a great plane,” added Christopher. “Of course, today’s modern turbo engines come out ahead in terms of maintenance and money – those big, loud booms suck up a lot of gas – but even now I think it’s hard to find a good, strong airplane that offers same range, durability, speed. and cargo capacity.”

In fact, when asked if any modern aircraft could accomplish the same breadth of missions as the GI, Christopher offered a blunt answer. “The short answer is no.”