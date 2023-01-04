International
Every House a Castle: Leader Wagner Counts the Cost as Russia Stalls in Bakhmut | Ukraine
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said his fighters have sometimes spent weeks trying to capture a single house in the contested Donbas city of Bakhmut, in the latest evidence of how the Kremlin’s efforts they are stuck there.
In a grim video released over the new year, Prigozhin, a key Putin ally, was filmed visiting a cellar near the eastern front filled with the bodies of his fighters, many of them convicts, who had been killed in the fighting. tough on the city, a key Russian target since the summer.
In the improvised morgue, Prigozhin is seen showing bodies on stretchers and in body bags. A pile of sacked bodies can be seen piled up to the shoulders in the corner of one of the rooms.
Their contract is over, they will go home next week, Prigozhin is heard saying, adding: These are getting ready to be sent. We all work on New Year’s Eve.
Here lie Wagner’s warriors who died at the front. They are now being put into zinc coffins and will return home.
As more bodies are seen being removed from a truck, Prigozhin can be heard wishing for the new year.
Wagner has played a key role in the Russian offensive against Bakhmut, with Ukrainian soldiers interviewed by the Guardian saying Wagner fighters were often used as shock troops in frontal assaults on their positions, while the recently mobilized Russians were deployed in more protective.
While it has long been suggested by Ukrainian sources and Russian military blogs that Wagner suffered heavy casualties in the months-long assault, Prigozhin’s footage and comments have underscored the extent of the damage.
In a second video of footage from his visit to the eastern front, Prigozhin confirmed the difficulties his forces were facing. Everyone wants to know when we will catch up [Bakhmut]he explains, using the city’s Russian name, Artemovsk.
In Artemovsk, every house has become a fortress. Our boys sometimes fight for more than a day for a house. Sometimes they fight for weeks for a house. And behind this house, there is still a new line of defense, and not one. And how many such lines of defense are there in Artemovsk? Five hundred would probably not be an exaggeration.
An unidentified Wagner soldier whom Prigozhin meets complains about the hardships they are facing there. We don’t have enough hardware, we don’t have enough BMP3 [armoured cars] and shells, he says.
In separate footage from Bakhmut filmed on January 2, a Ukrainian soldier named Kiyanyn describes the ongoing fighting. Amidst the sound of shelling, he describes how fighters in his sector of the city have repulsed several large-scale attacks against the city he calls a fortress.
They came like insects. We had to resupply ammunition several times. The line of defense is standing and holding.
The latest fighting in the east came after Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said Russia was preparing to step up its attacks on the country using explosive drones made by Iran.
We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by the Shaheds [exploding drones] Zelenskiy said in his late-night video speech on Monday.
He said the goal was to break Ukrainian resistance by exhausting our people, [our] air defense, our energy, more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Zelenskiy spoke after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinappeared to be exploring ways to regain momentum in its faltering war effort, which in recent months has been frustrated by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by weapons supplied by the west.
In the latest embarrassment for the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets on New Year’s Eve at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where hundreds of mobilized Russian soldiers were stationed. At least 89 Russian soldiers died in the attack, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry late Tuesday.
Other unconfirmed reports put the death toll higher.
It is the highest death toll in a single incident acknowledged by Moscow since the war began more than 10 months ago.
In the attack, Ukrainian forces fired six missiles from a Himars launch system and two of them fell, a Russian defense ministry statement said.
However, the strategic communications directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed on Sunday that around 400 conscripted Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and around 300 others were wounded. This claim could not be independently verified.
The Russian statement said the attack took place in the Makiivka area and did not mention the vocational school.
Many of the recruits killed and wounded in the attack came from the southwestern region of Samara, according to Governor Dmitry Azarov, who told families to call local military offices for more information.
An Orthodox memorial service was held in central Samara on Tuesday morning and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial in the city.
In several social media groups used by locals in Samara, relatives of the recruits continued to ask for information on their whereabouts.
No one is answering the phone at the registration office. How to find out if my son is still alive, wrote a woman.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
