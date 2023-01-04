International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Yemen oil facilities change hands in $21.6 million deal CAIRO (AP) – A global energy company bought oil production facilities in war-torn Yemen from another international firm on Tuesday. The move comes as the country’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted terminals and tankers in an attempt to stop their rivals from exporting oil. Zenith Netherlands, a subsidiary of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced that it has agreed to acquire energy assets of Vienna-based OMV in Yemen, in a deal valued at more than $21.6 million. The deal is still awaiting approval from the authorities in Yemen and Austria. No money, no bank robbery in Denmark; criminals now go online COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – For the first time in years, Denmark has recorded no bank robberies. It wouldn’t make much sense. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly choosing to use cards and smartphones for payments. The union of Danish bank employees on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 had been robbery-free. Beijing threatens response to ‘unacceptable’ virus measures BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has sharply criticized the COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against the countries involved, which include the U.S. and some European countries. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China have no scientific basis and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing on Tuesday. “We are against attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity. she said. US Virgin Islands fires attorney general in Epstein cases SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has fired the U.S. territory’s attorney general who prosecuted various cases against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including a lengthy legal battle that resulted in a $105 million settlement. Denise George’s departure comes just days after she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase in New York and accused the company of helping Epstein finance the illegal exploitation of women and children in the US Virgin Islands and beyond. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

