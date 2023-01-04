OSHKOSH DEFENSE Receives $102 Million Order to Supply JLTVs to ALLIES INTERNATIONAL

January 3, 2023

OSHO, Wis. (January 3, 2023) Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal has placed a $102 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).

The JLTVs will be delivered to Romania, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Brazil and Montenegro.

NATO, Allied and Collection partners continue to leverage the JLTV’s superior mobility, proven protection, unmatched reliability and interoperability for their light tactical vehicle solution. To date, seven international customers have ordered or committed to this exceptional capability.

We are committed to supporting our international allies in protecting their warfighters and strengthening their capabilities by improving interoperability with the US military, said John Lazar, Vice President, Oshkosh Defense International. Lithuania got it recently second delivery of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs, and by the end of 2024, they will have a fleet of 500 JLTVs.

About the Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, manufacture and maintenance of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies new technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for maintaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures that each solution is supported worldwide throughout its lifecycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical devices to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united by a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products, London, Pratt Miller and Maxi-Metal brands. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

