International
OSHKOSH DEFENSE Receives $102 Million Order to Supply JLTVs to ALLIES INTERNATIONAL
January 3, 2023
OSHO, Wis. (January 3, 2023) Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal has placed a $102 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).
The JLTVs will be delivered to Romania, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Brazil and Montenegro.
NATO, Allied and Collection partners continue to leverage the JLTV’s superior mobility, proven protection, unmatched reliability and interoperability for their light tactical vehicle solution. To date, seven international customers have ordered or committed to this exceptional capability.
We are committed to supporting our international allies in protecting their warfighters and strengthening their capabilities by improving interoperability with the US military, said John Lazar, Vice President, Oshkosh Defense International. Lithuania got it recently second delivery of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs, and by the end of 2024, they will have a fleet of 500 JLTVs.
