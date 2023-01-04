China is ready to resume oil and gas talks with the Philippines, Xi says





The Philippines and China sign 14 bilateral agreements

Xi promised solutions to the plight of Filipino fishermen – Marcos

China promised cooperation, investment BEIJING/MANILA Jan 4 (Reuters) – China is ready to resume oil and gas talks and “cordially” manage maritime issues with the Philippines, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state television. Xi was speaking with his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on a three-day visit to Beijing. Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which is rich in oil, gas and fish and through which about $3 trillion in trade ships pass each year, have been a source of tension between it and several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines . The Philippines had previously raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and the “filling” of Beijing’s ships in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. “We also discussed what we can do to move forward, to avoid any possible mistakes, misunderstandings that could cause a bigger problem than the one we already have,” Marcos told reporters. Marcos said he received Xi’s promise of a compromise and solution that could allow Filipino fishermen to operate in their historic fishing grounds. While the Philippines is a protective ally of the United States, under the previous leadership of Rodrigo Duterte, it set aside a territorial dispute over the South China Sea in exchange for Chinese investment. Xi told Marcos on Wednesday that China is willing to jointly explore oil and gas resources in undisputed areas of the sea, cooperate with the Philippines on solar and wind energy and increase imports of fishery products. The two countries signed 14 bilateral agreements on Wednesday, including agreements on agriculture, infrastructure, development cooperation, maritime security and tourism, among others, the Philippine presidential office said in a statement. Xi also promised extensive cooperation, from support for Chinese investment in the Philippines, to helping his neighbor develop rural and agricultural technology, basic education, meteorology and space, and vaccines. Marcos’ visit comes as Xi reopens China’s borders with the world after three years of isolation to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi greeted Marcos without masks as the two men attended a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, a grand building in the heart of the capital. Marcos also met Wednesday with outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and parliament chief Li Zhanshu. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens, William Maclean and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

