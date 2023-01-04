Boris Johnson is the itch The Tories need to stop scratching

It’s October 2023 and the Tories have gathered in Manchester’s conference center for their leaders’ speech. Amid the triumphant music, the Prime Minister approaches the podium, shakes his blond hair, offers his sly smile and begins: My friends, as I said before, interrupted me so rudely.

Even after all that has happened, there are Tory MPs who dream of Boris Johnson’s return. This brazenly frivolous figure, who knew how to win but not how to govern, remains the itch many in his party can’t stop scratching.

And since knowing how to win suddenly seems quite urgent, a significant minority of Tory MPs still consider his return desirable. How important he is. The former leader is currently filling his bank balance with well-paid gigs, punctuating the activity with a rather prime ministerial Christmas message and fueling the odd rebellion against his successor, Rishi Sunak.

Of course, Johnson’s reinstatement would mark the Conservative parties’ final capitulation to intellectual and political frivolity, and the odds remain strongly against him. But this possibility is a further destabilizing factor for Sunak and his government as they struggle with multiple political and economic crises.

The reasons for not reinstating Johnson need not be rehashed, but the path to how it might happen is clear. Up to a quarter of Conservative MPs regret the success of Sunaks and the departure of Johnsons. Caught up in intrigue and in a state of perpetual discontent, many have convinced themselves that the high taxes imposed to restore public finances show that the current prime minister is not a true conservative.

For a while, it won’t matter. The Conservatives understand that the public wants an end to the chaos of recent years. Even most of the 100-plus MPs myopic enough to consider Johnson or Penny Mordaunt a better choice for prime minister see little alternative to sticking with Sunak for now in the hope that a quiet term of office will persuade voters to shun a still unloved. Work alternative.

Sunaks position rests not only on the recognition that the party cannot keep changing leaders, but also on showing that he can avoid, or at least minimize, defeat. Privately, most conservatives still expect to lose the next election, but they see modest hope in the fact that many disgruntled supporters are in the undecided column, so they could be won back.

The template for the leadership is John Majors’ 1992 victory, which saw the Conservatives overturn polling deficits to grab a last-minute victory. But the current gap is much larger than the Majors. The outlook for the economy and public services looks bleak. Local elections in May are unlikely to go well. There is every reason to believe that Labor will maintain its lead in the opinion polls until 2023. Closing this gap would be a difficult process even under the best of circumstances. Sunak is relying on his deputies who hold their nerve to the wire.

But patience is no longer a conservative virtue. With no visible improvements until the summer, there may be plenty of Tory MPs ready for another hey presto solution. And Johnson has already shown with his clumsy move in the UK after the fall of Truss’s leadership that the call need not be particularly loud for him to hear it.

Despite being a natural conservative of big government, Johnson would join the right-wing party calling for the return of lower taxes, a smaller state and more Brexit (whatever that actually means). Leaving Sunak to accumulate unpopularity for stabilizing public finances, Johnson would promise a tax-cutting agenda.

And he has an advantage. Even the most gullible of MPs can see that four leaders in two years can seem a little dysfunctional. The return of the original elected prime minister may be easier to defend. And what truer justification of Johnson’s sense of destiny than to have his party back dragging out what is surely the greatest restoration since the return of the Stuarts?

Is this likely? No. But is it possible? Only, and this is enough to undermine the leadership of Sunaks. There are many obstacles, not least the protracted Commons inquiry into the conduct of Johnson’s party and, most importantly, the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. But he continues to follow his party and known allies are still agitating for his return.

This is a problem for the Tories almost comparable to the hard-left blemish on Labour. Despite Sir Keir Starmers efforts to detoxify his party, Corbynism is still a very fresh memory for some. Likewise, the chaos, dishonesty and complacency of recent years cast a shadow over Sunaks’ efforts to restore his party’s reputation.

That a Johnson restoration is anything but inconceivable is a depressing sign. This is a party that will no longer be serious until it shows that it has exorcised the ghosts of Johnsonism, kekism and outlandish economic theories.

At the heart of Sunaks’ appeal must be that, for all his faults, he is a very capable Conservative leader. When you ask cabinet members what can ensure victory for them, the answer is the first sign of economic recovery, but also competence and a period of good governance.

The mission of Sunaks, then, is not simply to restore good governance to the country; is to rebuild his appreciation among conservatives. The more vivid the dream of Johnson’s return becomes, the more certain it must be that the party is looking for a spell in opposition.

