Ottawa COVID trends are stable or increasing coming off the holidays

Ottawa’s coronavirus sewage average, COVID-19 outbreaks on the rise.

Her hospital facilities and positive tests are stable.

35% of residents aged 12 and over have had a booster shot in the past 6 months.

The Kingston area records its highest average test positivity ever.

Latest guidance

Local officials are monitoring respiratory disease trends in the city after the holidays. The health care system, especially for children, has been under great strain due to COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Experts strongly recommend that people wear masks indoors and in Ontario, in the days after the onset of symptoms of COVID.

Staying home when sick, keeping hands and surfaces clean, and being up-to-date on COVID and flu vaccines are also recommended to help keep people safe, especially the most vulnerable, including children.

CBC Ottawa takes a look at COVID trends Tuesday and Friday. A broader look at respiratory diseases comes on Wednesday.

Wastewater

Data from the research teamsays the weekly average level of the coronavirus in Ottawa’s sewage, as of Dec. 28, had risen since the last week of November.

It’s back to where it was around early August 2022.

Researchers who measured and shared the amount of the new coronavirus in Ottawa’s sewage found that the weekly average has been rising again since the last week of November 2022. The most recent data is from December 28, 2022. (613covid.ca)

hospital

The number of active, local COVID-19 hospital patients at OPH, according to Tuesday’s update, is 25 with two patients in intensive care.

Both numbers are stable.

There is another number that includes other patients, such as those admitted for other reasons who subsequently test positive for COVID, those admitted for ongoing COVID complications, and those transferred from other health facilities.

This number has fallen.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons and living in other areas. It was around 130 on December 11th. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, explosions and deaths

Ottawa’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is steady around 17 percent after a slow increase. Testing strategies changed in late 2021 and many cases do not reflect counts.

There are 38 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa, three more than Friday. This number has been slowly increasing.

OPH reported 165 more cases of COVID over four days and the death of someone in their 80s who had COVID. In total, 986 Ottawa residents who had COVID have died since the pandemic began.

Vaccine

Ottawa residents received about 2,850 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last week. This number is low compared to previous weeks, but covers major holidays.

Thirty-five percent of Ottawans aged 12 and over received their most recent dose within the past six months, as generally recommended, with older age groups having higher rates. This does not factor in immunity from getting COVID.

Ottawa Public Health shows how residents aged 12 and over recently had their most recent COVID-19 vaccination. (Ottawa Public Health)

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and over had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, 90 per cent had at least two and 62 per cent at least three.

Thirty-six percent of Ottawans age 12 and older had at least four doses.

About 9,450 residents younger than five have received their first dose, which is about 21 per cent of Ottawa’s population in that age group. About 4,900, or 11 percent, had two.

Throughout the region

spread

The average test positivity in the Kingston area rises to 25 percent, its highest level ever.

The Kingston area’s average COVID test positivity of 24.7 percent surpassed the August 2022 measurement of 24.1 percent. (Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health)

More than 22 percent of 429 COVID tests in the Belleville area last week came back positive, its highest percentage in six months of data.

Average coronavirus wastewater data outside Ottawaare out of date or unavailable due to holidays.

Hospitalization and death

Eastern Ontario communities outside of Ottawa are reporting 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two of those patients in intensive care. Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Renfrew County Health Unit have not yet reported in 2023.

This regional number does not existincludes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPE)., which has a different counting method. His hospital discharges have been low and steady since late November,

Western Quebec’s health authority, CISSSO, reports 86 COVID hospitalizations. None of the patients are in intensive care.

LGL reported its 144th overall death from COVID on Tuesday, the Kingston area its 103rd and HPE its 99th.

2022 was by far the deadliest year for reported deaths from COVID in the greater Ottawa-Gatineau region, with nearly half of the more than 2,000 reported deaths from COVID occurring that year.

Vaccine

Across eastern Ontario, between 82 and 93 per cent of residents aged five and over have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and between 53 and 65 per cent of those residents have had at least three doses.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health says 33 percent of its population five years and older have had a booster shot in the past six months. That number is 27 percent at HPE.