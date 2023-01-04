South Korea vows to expand regional role in Indo-Pacific strategy

In her firstIndo-Pacific Strategy, Seoul committed to strengthening a rules-based regional order to protect freedom, democracy and human rights. The document expands on President Yoon Suk Yeols’ previous promises to take greater responsibility for protecting democratic principles and is consistent with the national security strategies of the US and Japan. Seoul emphasized the danger of North Korea expanding its nuclear and missile arsenal, but again refrained from clearly defining the Chinese threat on the scale that Washington and Tokyo have.

The Yoon administration has clearly established a bigger and more assertive South Korean posture to combat the challenges that threaten a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Seoul incorporated economic and social challenges, along with security threats, into its comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy. Defining itself as a leading global power, Yoons South Korea pledged to strengthen its bilateral and mini-lateral partnerships to further shared interests such as maritime security, non-proliferation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber security and public health. .

Seoul declared North Korea as a serious threat to peace and stability, not only for South Korea and the Indo-Pacific, but also globally. Yoons strategy asserted the necessity for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, rejecting calls by some experts to abandon the UN Security Council requirement in favor of partial arms control goals. South Korea correctly argues for strong international efforts to fully implement the required UN sanctions while fighting sanctions evasion.

Yoon asserted his bold initiative approach to Pyongyang, in which extensive economic benefits would be given to the regime in exchange for negotiated incremental steps toward denuclearization. The approach, in line with that of the United States and Japan, rejects calls for premature concessions in the vain hope that this will prompt Pyongyang to resume dialogue.

The documents’ references to nonproliferation may be an indirect objection to South Korea’s growing public support for an indigenous nuclear weapons program. The Yoon administration, like its predecessors, rejects the proposal, as well as the redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear sharing agreement, but advocacy for all three options has grown stronger in recent months. Advocates point to North Korea’s escalating nuclear and missile threat, as well as growing uncertainty about the viability of the extended US deterrence guarantee.

Commendably, the Indo-Pacific strategy continues President Yoons efforts to improve relations with Japan as a means to enhance regional cooperation against common security threats and regional challenges. Yoon calls for a forward-looking partnership despite contentious historical issues and sovereignty disputes that have strained bilateral relations. Emphasizing the shared values ​​of liberal democracy and human rights, Seoul pledged continued diplomatic efforts to restore trust.

President Yoon’s inauguration brought about a positive sea change in South Korea’s approach to Japan. Korean-Japanese relations had deteriorated when then-president Moon Jae-in withdrew from a bilateral agreement to finally and irrevocably end the comfort women agreement (a euphemism for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery during the Japanese occupation 1910-1945), threatened to abrogate a bilateral agreement on the sharing of military intelligence and refrained from resolving other contentious issues.

Under Yoon’s leadership, the two countries have resumed bilateral diplomatic efforts to improve relations, as well as resuming trilateral military exercises with the United States after a five-year hiatus. The Yoon Indo-Pacific Strategy emphasized that trilateral cooperation is essential to address not only the North Korean threat, but also supply chain disruptions, cyber security, climate change, the health crisis and other emerging regional and global issues.

The strategy discussion of China’s broader threats to the region is both encouraging and disappointing. On her pages and in other commentaries, Yoon has clearly aligned South Korea with the United States and other like-minded democracies in opposing China’s coercive tactics to intimidate Asian nations.

The Yoon administration has adopted a more coordinated and multilateral approach to regional threats and challenges than his predecessor. By not fixating too much on improving relations with North Korea, President Yoon will be less committed to China. South Korea is likely to adopt a stronger approach to countering Chinese actions and will no longer self-limit its preemptive policies out of concern for possible reactions from Beijing.

Yoon has pledged to pursue a principled, values-based foreign policy that will not acquiesce to Chinese and North Korean threats, nor will it subordinate South Korea’s national security interests. Yoon stressed that a strengthened comprehensive strategic alliance with the United States would form the foundation for Seoul’s outreach to Beijing and Pyongyang.

But Yoons’ Indo-Pacific strategy mildly describes a combination of challenges, including increasing uncertainties in the security environment, democratic backsliding and geopolitical competition. Despite growing global concerns about the impact of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on China’s ambitions to subdue Taiwan, there was only muted discussion. There was only one specific mention of Taiwan in the context of reaffirming the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and criticism of Moscow was restrained.

The only direct mention of China is in positive terms as a key partner in achieving prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The document advises that Seoul will seek to nurture a more mature relationship based on mutual respect and reciprocity.

Through successive administrations, South Korea pursued a hedging policy in which it balanced its relationship with its security guarantor (the United States) and its largest trading partner (China). South Korean officials commented privately that Seoul’s heart was in Washington but its wallet was in Beijing. South Korea feared provoking Chinese economic retaliation as Beijing had done against Japan, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan.

Criticizing Chinese actions but not singling out Beijing as the culprit is consistent with recent joint US-South Korean presidential statements under the Moon and Yoon administrations. In contrast, the 2021 and 2022 US-Japan joint statements more firmly and directly criticize China for its violations. Similarly, the Japanesenational security strategyreleased in mid-December more censored China.

Seoul indicated that subsequent ministry documents will provide more detailed implementation plans for the new Indo-Pacific strategy. In doing so, the Yoon administration must more clearly define measures to confront and counter China’s aggressive policies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Yoons Indo-Pacific Strategy laudably pledges to strengthen South Korea’s efforts to enhance regional maritime security and maritime domain awareness by building a mechanism for multilateral security cooperation through the East Asia Summit.

As South Korea works toward taking on a greater regional security role, the good news is that it will build on an existing foundation. The South Korean military is involved in regional security relations, capacity-building efforts, and military exercises, albeit at low levels, especially when compared to other regional militaries.

Since his inauguration, Yoon Suk Yeol has energized US relations with South Korea and generated optimism among US officials and Korea watchers that Seoul will adopt a pragmatic and principled approach to authoritarian regimes. Yoon looks set to take greater steps than his predecessors to expand South Korea’s role in the Indo-Pacific region and counter Chinese efforts to coerce Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations.

But Yoon is likely to do so in a low-key way, not describing these steps as anti-China and making it difficult to discern whether his policies are truly different from those of his predecessors. Yoons actions will have to match his bold statements. The real test will come when Beijing tries to pressure Seoul to comply with Chinese demands. But the recently released Indo-Pacific strategy is another positive step forward for South Korea to assume a more influential and leading role commensurate with its diplomatic, security and economic strengths.