Iran releases actress Taraneh Alidoosti from Evin PrisonExBulletin



change the subtitles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s 2016 Oscar-winning film The Salesman, was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, had earlier said she would be released in a post on Instagram.

After being released from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison on Wednesday, Alidoosti posed with a bunch of flowers, surrounded by friends. No other details about her case have been released.

Alidoosti was among several Iranian celebrities who expressed support for the nationwide protests and criticized the authorities’ violent crackdown on dissent. She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was deactivated.

One message expressed solidarity with the first man to be executed on charges linked to the protests, which were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody and have escalated into widespread calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was founded after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Security forces have used live ammunition, birdshot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups. .

Mohsen Shekari was executed on December 9 after being accused by an Iranian court of blocking a road in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete. A week later, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, by public hanging. He was accused of stabbing two members of the Basij paramilitary militia, which is leading the crackdown.

Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings on charges related to the protests.

His name was Mohsen Shekari”, writes Alidoosti in an account with about 8 million followers before her arrest. “Any international organization that is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a shame for humanity.”

Iranian reports on Alidoost’s release did not say whether she has been charged with anything or if she will stand trial. It was also unclear whether she faces travel restrictions as part of her release conditions.

At least 516 protesters have been killed and more than 19,000 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not given an official number of those killed or arrested.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous Iranian actresses, were arrested in November for expressing solidarity with the protesters on social media. Voria Ghafouri, an Iranian soccer star, was also arrested that month for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” All three have been released.

The protests began in mid-September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly removing the obligatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

Protesters say they are fed up after decades of political and social repression. One of the main slogans has been “Death to the dictator”, referring to Iran’s 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has held the country’s highest office for more than three decades.

Iranian officials blame the protests on the US and other foreign powers. State-affiliated media have highlighted attacks on security forces, while authorities have imposed severe restrictions on coverage of the demonstrations, including periodically cutting off internet access.

Khamenei, who has spoken little about the protests, spoke about Islamic dress on Wednesday at a meeting with women, saying the hijab is necessary but that those who do not “completely adhere” to the practice “should not be accused of being irreligious or against the revolution”.

Even before the protests, many Iranian women wore the headscarf freely, and authorities sometimes eased its enforcement, especially during the presidency of Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who ruled from 2013 to 2021. His successor, the hardline Ebrahim Raisi, had moved to tighten restrictions.

Alidoosti had previously criticized the Iranian government and its police force before this year’s protests.

In June 2020, she was sentenced to five months in prison after criticizing police on Twitter in 2018 for attacking a woman who had removed her headscarf.

In The Salesman, she played a woman whose relationship with her husband falls apart after she is sexually assaulted in their apartment. The story unfolds against the backdrop of a local staging of Arthur Miller’s classic play, Death of a Salesman, in which a woman and her husband are the main characters.

Other popular films Alidoosti has starred in include The Beautiful City and Around Elly.