Your Thursday briefing: Russia blames its dead soldiers





Russia blames its dead soldiers Russia said yesterday that its soldiers’ unauthorized use of mobile phones in the Donetsk region was the main reason Ukraine was able to launch a deadly attack on New Year’s Day. The Ministry of Defense said Ukraine used mobile phone data to access their locations. Some Russian lawmakers and military bloggers pushed back against the quick assignment of blame. They said the statement from the Ministry of Defense was an attempt to blame the ranks and not their commanders. They argued that leaders did not take precautions to protect troops, such as dispersing newly arrived soldiers to safer locations and sheltering them away from ammunition. Context: The use of open cell phone lines by Russian soldiers has been a known weakness, often revealing the positions of forces. Ukraine killed at least one general and his staff after he spoke on an unsecured phone, US officials say.

Number of dead: Russia now says 89 soldiers died in the strike, including a deputy commander. The adjustment from his initial figure of 63 is a rare admission of casualties. Other updates:

Kim Jong-un’s beloved daughter appears On New Year’s Day, North Korea’s state media broadcast undated photo of a young girl and Kim Jong-un visiting a nuclear missile facility. Her name and age were not reported, and she was referred to simply as Kim’s favorite daughter. This was enough to suggest that she may be being groomed as his eventual successor to inherit the regime and its rapidly growing nuclear arsenal. He also brought a girl, identified as Kim Ju-ae by South Korean intelligence, to a major weapons test in November.

A change is hardly imminent: Kim Ju-ae is believed to be 9 or 10 years old, and Kim Jong-un turns 39 on Monday. But her slow introduction to the public may be an attempt by Kim to avoid the mistakes of his successive fathers. Kim, the youngest son, was his father’s choice for leader. But ordinary people had never seen him until he appeared in state media in 2010, a year before his father died. It took years before he established his unchallenged authority through bloody purges. Analysis: Most analysts agreed that by taking his child to events related to his arsenal, Kim was reminding the North Korean people, especially its youth, that his family’s dynastic rule and development of nuclear weapons would continued in the next generation. Details: South Korean intelligence officials have said Kim has three children, the eldest most likely a son. Ju-ae is his second child, they said.

For supporters, he is the Pope who first met with the victims. He forced the church to fire hundreds of abusive priests. He raised the age of consent and expanded laws protecting minors to include vulnerable adults. It also allowed sexual abuse restrictions to be waived. But a report last year commissioned by the Catholic Church in Munich accused Benedict of mishandling cases of sexual abuse by priests when he was the city’s archbishop. And as a Cardinal, his office also failed to act in scandalous cases. In the 1990s, she stopped a secret trial of an American priest who had molested some 200 deaf boys. The priest was never fired. Context: After the commissioned report came out last year, Benedict apologized for any gross errors but denied any wrongdoing. LATEST NEWS Asia Pacific Pakistan ordered its malls to close early in a bid to save energy and ease the country’s economic crisis. The Associated Press reports.

From Opinion: BTS is destroyed Euny Honglife of years. (She may have accidentally started a rumor that they are funded by the Korean state.) Around the world Science Times

Several Indian delivery apps are pushing the boundaries of logistics and sustainability to lower prices and wait times. Fueled by billions of dollars in investment, they rely on tired drivers who are willing to work unforgiving hours for just a few dollars a day.

Read your way through Tokyo Hiromi Kawakami, one of Japan’s most popular contemporary novelists, travels with books that help her immerse herself in her destination. Now, Kawakami has suggestions for visitors to Tokyo, her hometown. It suggests a 17th-century voyage, recording a five-month, 1,500-mile journey on foot. Historical detective fiction takes readers through the city’s 19th-century insular past. Works with psychological complexity investigate the oppression women have faced, or the tensions between traditional Confucianism and European spirituality. And there are also some short fictions in case of stubborn jet lag. I start reading as soon as I know my departure date, she writes, and continue reading throughout my stay, remaining immersed in those novels even after Ive returned home. Here is her list of books for a visitor to Tokyo. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/04/briefing/russia-soldiers-cellphones-asia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos